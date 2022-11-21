The 'Super Comfortable' Shoes Nurses Swear by Are $50 Off with Our Exclusive Black Friday Code

The hunt for comfortable shoes is over, and the good news is you don't have to spend hundreds of dollars to get a pair that's made to last.

Bala footwear is known for its comfortable designs that are ideal for people who are on their feet all day — nurses, teachers, and restaurant servers, listen up! The "extremely comfortable" sneakers are suitable for everyday wear, as they provide ample amounts of arch support, dynamic cushioning, and quality traction that helps keep your feet comfortable all day. The best part? They don't even require a break-in period, so you can wear them right away without suffering from sore feet and blisters.

Right now, you can get your hands on anything from the Bala Twelves Collection for $50 off when you use PEOPLE's exclusive early access Black Friday code. From now until tomorrow night, enter code BALAPEOPLE at checkout to obtain the discount earlier than everyone else, which makes each pair of shoes just $100. Choose from five stylish colors including triple black, black, gray, blue, and white.

Buy It! Twelves Nocturnal Triple Black, $100 with code BALAPEOPLE (orig. $150); wearbala.com

The Bala brand states that they created this line of shoes with nurses in mind and even took their input to ensure the shoes held up to their standards. One NICU nurse who left a five-star review said they were "absolutely thrilled" with this purchase and added "my legs aren't killing me after a 12-hour shift" while wearing them.

Another shopper who's a labor nurse described the shoes as "super comfortable right off the bat" and confirmed they didn't even have to break the sneakers in.

Although the Bala Twelves Collection is made with medical staff in mind, they're great for anyone else who just wants a reliable, comfortable pair of shoes to wear on a daily basis. The holidays will be here before you know it, and these will make a great gift for practically anyone on your list.

Some sizes are already sold out in certain colors, so act fast before it's too late. After all, you only have a few more hours to take advantage of early access to this Black Friday deal.

