The 'Super Comfortable' Shoes Nurses Swear by Are $50 Off with Our Exclusive Black Friday Code

It gets you access to the sale before everyone else

By
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer

Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.

Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 21, 2022 04:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Bala Sneakers
Photo: Bala

The hunt for comfortable shoes is over, and the good news is you don't have to spend hundreds of dollars to get a pair that's made to last.

Bala footwear is known for its comfortable designs that are ideal for people who are on their feet all day — nurses, teachers, and restaurant servers, listen up! The "extremely comfortable" sneakers are suitable for everyday wear, as they provide ample amounts of arch support, dynamic cushioning, and quality traction that helps keep your feet comfortable all day. The best part? They don't even require a break-in period, so you can wear them right away without suffering from sore feet and blisters.

Right now, you can get your hands on anything from the Bala Twelves Collection for $50 off when you use PEOPLE's exclusive early access Black Friday code. From now until tomorrow night, enter code BALAPEOPLE at checkout to obtain the discount earlier than everyone else, which makes each pair of shoes just $100. Choose from five stylish colors including triple black, black, gray, blue, and white.

Bala Sneakers
Bala

Buy It! Twelves Nocturnal Triple Black, $100 with code BALAPEOPLE (orig. $150); wearbala.com

The Bala brand states that they created this line of shoes with nurses in mind and even took their input to ensure the shoes held up to their standards. One NICU nurse who left a five-star review said they were "absolutely thrilled" with this purchase and added "my legs aren't killing me after a 12-hour shift" while wearing them.

Another shopper who's a labor nurse described the shoes as "super comfortable right off the bat" and confirmed they didn't even have to break the sneakers in.

Although the Bala Twelves Collection is made with medical staff in mind, they're great for anyone else who just wants a reliable, comfortable pair of shoes to wear on a daily basis. The holidays will be here before you know it, and these will make a great gift for practically anyone on your list.

Some sizes are already sold out in certain colors, so act fast before it's too late. After all, you only have a few more hours to take advantage of early access to this Black Friday deal.

Bala Twelves Sneakers
Bala

Buy It! Twelves Nocturnal Black, $100 with code BALAPEOPLE (orig. $150); wearbala.com

Bala Twelves Sneakers
Bala

Buy It! Twelves Shade Gray, $100 with code BALAPEOPLE (orig. $150); wearbala.com

Bala Twelves Sneakers
Bala

Buy It! Twelves Daybreak Blue, $100 with code BALAPEOPLE (orig. $150); wearbala.com

Bala Twelves Sneakers
Bala

Buy It! Twelves Flow White, $100 with code BALAPEOPLE (orig. $150); wearbala.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Baublebar jewelry
BaubleBar's Black Friday Sale Is Here, Which Means Jennifer Aniston's Expensive-Looking Ring Is Now Just $18
Jennifer Lopez; Miranda Kerr; Jennifer Lawrence; Kendall Jenner
The Flattering Jean Styles Hollywood Is Wearing on Repeat Are Up to 40 Percent Off Ahead of Black Friday
The Princess Of Wales Visits Reading Ukrainian Community Centre
Kate Middleton Winterized the Classic Pattern She's Made Famous Over the Years
Related Articles
Oprah; Cozy Earth towels
This Cozy Brand Has Been Oprah's 'Favorite' for 5 Years Running — and We Have an Exclusive Code for Her 2022 Pick
Amazon 50 Best Early Black Friday Deals
Don't Wait! We Found the 50 Best Early Black Friday Deals at Amazon — and They're Up to 76% Off
Away Black Friday Sale Tout
Away's Black Friday Sale Is Bigger Than Ever This Year — and It Includes the Best Carry-On Luggage We Tested
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping
The Best-Selling Pillows at Amazon Are 50% Off for a Limited Time, and Shoppers Say They're 'Hotel Quality' 
Hill House Early Black Friday Sale
The Viral Nap Dress We've All Been Pining for Is 30% Off at Hill House Home's Early Black Friday Sale
Amazon Outlet Dress Deals Roundup
PSA: Amazon's Outlet Has Fashion-Forward Dresses Up to 54% Off Ahead of Black Friday
Early Amazon Fashion Customer Most-Loved Roundup Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Loving These On-Sale Sweater Dresses, Jeans, and Boots Ahead of Black Friday
celeb uggs
Cozy Boots and Slippers from the Brand Hollywood Wears on Repeat Are Up to 66% Off at This Under-the-Radar Sale
Spanx
The Flattering Spanx Jeans That Customers Say 'Fit Like Leggings' Are 50% Off — Today Only
PJ Place Sale
Cozy Holiday Pajamas with Matching Robes and Slippers Are Up to 40% Off at This Celeb-Backed Brand
kristen bell, kaia gerber, lucy hale, Gigi Hadid, BIRKENSTOCKS
Hurry! Popular Birkenstock Sandals Are as Little as $53 Right Now, and Styles Are Already Going Fast
RockDove Women's Trapper Moc
Shoppers Say These Slippers Are Like a 'Warm Hug for Your Feet' — and They're 50% Off Now
gigi hadid, hailey baldwin, karlie kloss
These Celeb-Loved Jeans Rarely Go on Sale — but They Are Right Now