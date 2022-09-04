Amazon Shoppers Are Already Loving This Just-Launched Sweater That's the 'Perfect Change of Season Piece'

It's almost one of the best times of the year — sweater season. There's just nothing quite like slipping into the cozy combo of a sweater and your favorite jeans, and Amazon shoppers are loving a newly launched hoodie that helps them effortlessly transition their summer looks into fall.

The Besshopie Pullover Sweater is available in both a zip-up and pullover style. Shoppers love it because it's lightweight and the "perfect change of season piece." The pullover is made from a knit blend fabric of acrylic and nylon. It has a hood as well as a drawstring for the ultimate in casual comfort.

Right now, the breathable pullover sweater, which is made of acrylic and nylon, is on sale, bringing the price down to $26. It comes in 10 different prints, all of which have color block stripes in combinations like pink and khaki or navy blue with coral and beige hues.

Buy It! Besshopie Pullover Sweater, $25.99 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

The sweater is a newer arrival at Amazon, but shoppers have already given it more than 2,200 five-star ratings. Reviewers have shared that they want to purchase the top in multiple colors because it's just so "perfect for fall weather." One customer shared that they "love the fit" and how warm yet lightweight the sweater is, while another satisfied shopper said "it washes nicely" and they "get many compliments" whenever they wear it.

Plus, the material and hollowed-out design make it easy to take this piece from summer into fall without missing a beat. Wear the sweater now with a pair of distressed denim shorts and sandals for an end-of-summer vibe. For a laid-back look with a little more warmth, layer the sweater over a tank top and add a pair of jeans. On errand days, top off your favorite leggings with one of the pullover sweaters. Add in a knee-high boot and a denim jacket for extra warmth and style before you start your day.

If you're itching for a new lightweight sweater for fall, snap up one of the Besshopie pullover sweaters while they're on sale.

