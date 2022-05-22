Shoppers 'Feel Absolutely Gorgeous' in This Flattering Wrap Dress — and It's 36% Off Right Now
Let's face it: Some people don't love wearing flowy dresses in the summer. Sure, they're comfortable and make getting ready a breeze, but loose-fitting options like maxi dresses and tank styles can sometimes make it feel like you're leaving the house in a nightgown.
Luckily, Amazon shoppers found a dress that shows off your curves and is just as comfy — and it's 36 percent off right now.
The Berydress Midi Wrap Dress is made from a cotton and polyester fabric blend that's breathable with a bit of stretch and features a deep V-neckline, a tie waist, and a slightly scooped hem that hits right above your ankles. Best of all, it has ruching along the midriff for a flattering waist-snatching effect.
It comes in sizes S–XL and in 24 colors and patterns, including light gray, turquoise, teal, and red floral. The brand recommends hand-washing the dress to keep it in nice condition.
The dress has racked up more than 5,500 five-star ratings from shoppers, who say in reviews that it's the "perfect summer dress." Customers have worn it to work, weddings, BBQs, and vacations. And the "comfortable and flattering" dress can easily be dressed up or down: Style it with sandals and a denim jacket for an afternoon picnic, or pair it with heels for a more formal event.
One reviewer purchased the wrap dress in black and burgundy for an upcoming cruise and loved the way it fit because it made them look slimmer. "I carry my excess weight in my belly and the cut and style of this dress helped hide" it, they said.
Another customer agreed: "I absolutely love how sexy this dress makes me feel! I struggle with my body image, but this dress made me feel absolutely gorgeous… This is the first form-fitting dress I've ever bought and I am so happy I did"
Enough said! Keep scrolling to shop the flattering midi dress in more colors while it's markdown to $26.
