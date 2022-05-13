Amazon Shoppers Are Snapping Up This Maxi Dress to Wear to Summer Weddings,  and It's on Sale

The dress is super versatile, so you'll get plenty of wear out of it. Slip it on if you're heading to a party or a wedding or pack it for your next beach vacation. Pair it with a set of wedges, sandals, or a floppy hat to finish off the look. And when it's time to clean the dress, make sure to hand wash only. Shoppers can choose from a handful of colors, including navy, teal, and wine red, all of which are available in sizes 0-14.