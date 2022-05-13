Amazon Shoppers Are Snapping Up This Maxi Dress to Wear to Summer Weddings, and It's on Sale
Warm weather always calls for one thing: the onslaught of dresses. So if you've dug through your summer wardrobe, only to discover you're lacking in dresses, all you have to do is head straight to Amazon, which is teeming with must-have garments.
Start by snagging the BerryGo Women's Embroidery Maxi Dress, which is currently on sale. The maxi dress is spun from 100 percent cotton, complete with a deep V-neck, an elastic-smocked waist, and adjustable spaghetti straps. Plus, the bottom of the dress is trimmed with embroidery as well as a slit in the front.
The dress is super versatile, so you'll get plenty of wear out of it. Slip it on if you're heading to a party or a wedding or pack it for your next beach vacation. Pair it with a set of wedges, sandals, or a floppy hat to finish off the look. And when it's time to clean the dress, make sure to hand wash only. Shoppers can choose from a handful of colors, including navy, teal, and wine red, all of which are available in sizes 0-14.
Over 4,500 Amazon shoppers have given the dress a five-star rating, with many noting that it's "elegant" and a "comfortable summer dress for hot days." One shopper enthused that it "looks much more expensive than it is," too.
Another five-star reviewer shared that the dress "fit perfectly," adding that it's "nice and cool for a beach wedding" and "very flattering." They also shared, "I got so many compliments on this dress," and finished off by writing that it's "perfect for an event or just a nice dinner out."
Head to Amazon to shop the BerryGo Women's Embroidery Maxi Dress while it's on sale.
