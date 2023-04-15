This Oprah-Approved Jewelry Box Is Perfect for Summer Travel — and It's on Sale for Just $14 at Amazon Right Now

Summer travel is right around the corner — and Oprah Winfrey has a packing suggestion.

Her most recent Favorite Things list included the Benevolence LA Velvet Jewelry Box, and it's the perfect compact organizer for traveling with your favorite necklaces, rings, earrings, and more. The square jewelry box is just under 4 inches on each side but fits enough jewelry for a one to two-week trip, according to shoppers. And it's currently up to 44 percent off — just in time for vacation.

The jewelry organizer is made from a soft velvet material that's accented by a gold zipper closure and comes in nine colors including dark red, cyan blue, and caramel brown. All of the colors are on sale with the biggest markdowns on dusty pink and emerald, followed by navy and periwinkle blue.

Amazon

Buy It! Benevolence LA Velvet Jewelry Box in Dusty Pink, $13.99 (orig. $25); amazon.com

Inside, you'll find three rectangular compartments: a ring roll with seven slots, three necklace hooks, and a compact mirror. "This item is terrific — [it] holds plenty of items and takes up a very small space in my travel bag," one five-star reviewer wrote of the jewelry box.

They aren't the only one satisfied — more than 7,000 shoppers have given it a perfect rating. "I see why Oprah put it on her must-have list," another person wrote, noting that they love "the size, how compact it is, and the fact that it holds many pieces of jewelry."

Another customer called it the "perfect traveling jewelry box" and wrote, "I have been looking for a traveling jewelry case like this for years and was thrilled to find it." They added: "Love the variety of storage and the way necklaces are separated from other jewelry so they don't all tangle together." They also said they gifted it to several people and even bought it in three colors for themself.

Go ahead, book that vacation — and bring this smart little travel case along so you can sport all of your favorite necklaces, earrings, rings, and more. Keep scrolling to shop the Benevolence LA Velvet Jewelry Box in more on-sale colors.

Amazon

Buy It! Benevolence LA Velvet Jewelry Box in Emerald, $13.99 (orig. $25); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Benevolence LA Velvet Jewelry Box in Navy, $15.99 (orig. $25); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Benevolence LA Velvet Jewelry Box in Periwinkle Blue, $16.50 (orig. $25); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.