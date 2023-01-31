My Mom Gives Me These Super Soft Pajamas Every Christmas, so Now I'm Giving Them to Her for Valentine's Day

For most of my life, I slept in oversized T-shirts. But three years ago, my mom gave me a matching set of pajamas for Christmas, and — poof — I was hooked. Thanks to my vehement approval, she's put a different pair under the tree every year since. Now, I'm a full-blown sleepwear snob, and there's only one brand to blame: Bedhead.

Bedhead pajamas are so comfortable, I put them on as soon as it's acceptable (as in, immediately after the sun goes down) and I dread changing out of them every morning. On weekends, I lounge around in the pajama sets for as long as possible, relishing in their buttery-soft, lightweight fabric, roomy fit, and adorable patterns.

Not only are these women's pajamas superior to all others comfort-wise, but they're ridiculously cute, too. That pivotal pair my mom first gave me was Bedhead's signature long-sleeved button-down shirt and matching pants in a cheerful pomegranate print. It's nearly sold out now, but there are countless long-sleeved and short-sleeved styles to choose from in brunch-themed patterns (hello, champagne and waffles!), classic florals, dog-lover prints, and pairs splashed with European landmarks, which Emily Cooper would approve of.

Bedhead's selection includes a handful of pink and red pajamas, and if my near-obsession with the sleepwear tells you anything, it's that it would make for a great Valentine's Day gift. (I'm finally returning the favor and giving my mom a pair this year!) This dainty floral short-sleeved set looks straight out of Bridgerton, while this Italian-themed option dubbed "That's Amore" is a subtle nod to love day. Cupid would also definitely endorse this white pair covered in classic hearts.

During a recent trip to Colorado, I gave my two friends the winter village pajama set, which is covered in snowboarders, ski lifts, and pine trees. Both of them were Bedhead virgins, but upon their first wear, they gushed over how luxuriously soft the material was. All three of us wore the pajama sets every night of the weekend getaway, so it's safe to say I converted them into Bedhead believers.

Once you try a pair of pajamas from Bedhead, I guarantee you'll understand why I now own five sets. They aren't exactly cheap, but since I wear them every single night, it's safe to say I'm getting my (and my mom's) money's worth. My old dive bar T-shirts don't stand a chance anymore.

Give the gift of a new nightly luxury this Valentine's Day with Bedhead pajamas. Who knows — you might change the life of a die-hard T-shirt girl just like my mom did for me. Shop more cute pajama sets below.

Claire Harmeyer is a commerce writer for PEOPLE.com who has covered fashion, beauty, and celebrity style for over three years. She occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites.

