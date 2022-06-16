Found: A 'Breathable' $25 Blouse on Amazon That Shoppers Keep Adding to Their Carts
If you're in the market for a breezy top you can wear all summer, consider your search over. Amazon shoppers are gravitating toward a cute and airy blouse that's only $25.
So many shoppers are snapping up the Beautife V-Neck Blouse for the new season that it's currently ranking on Amazon's blouses and button-down shirts best-seller list. Its spike in sales also recently landed it a spot on the Movers and Shakers fashion list, which shows the most in-demand clothing, jewelry, and accessories on the entire site.
A classic piece that can be dressed up or down, the button-up shirt features a front pocket and a collar. Its looser fit and cuffed drop sleeves not only lend it a perfectly slouchy look, but also make it comfortable for hot days. Plus, it's made of 100 percent polyester that shoppers say is soft and lightweight.
Available in sizes up to XL, the shirt comes in 31 colors, including shades of blue, gray, brown, green, red, and orange. You can also take your pick from colorful striped patterns.
More than 3,900 customers have given the top a five-star rating. They rave about "airy" and "breathable" material, with one who said that kept them "cool the entire time" they were at the beach on a hot day. Another wrote, "This is my new go-to summer shirt!"
Along with being functional, the top is also "flattering," according to shoppers. One who "plans on ordering more in different colors" said that it "boosts my confidence knowing I can move easily and look good all day."
Shoppers have worn the "versatile" shirt, which "can be casual or dressy," to the office, to dinner, and out with friends. They've styled the shirt a bunch of different ways, too, tucking it in, leaving it untucked, and tying the front. One even used it to wear over their swimsuit, leaving it unbuttoned.
Keep scrolling to check out more colors, then head to Amazon to pick up the Beautife V-Neck Blouse for $25.
- The 'Heavenly' Bath Towels That Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About Are Just $9 Apiece at Amazon
- Found: A 'Breathable' $25 Blouse on Amazon That Shoppers Keep Adding to Their Carts
- This Best-Selling Couch Cover Makes Furniture Look 'New Again,' According to Shoppers, and It's Half-Off
- The Comfy Sneakers Jennifer Garner and I Wear for Workouts Are on Sale at Amazon Now