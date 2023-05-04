BaubleBar's Huge Spring Sale Includes Jennifer Aniston's Ring, Katie Holmes' Necklace, and More Starting at $10

One reason (out of many) to love jewelry is its seasonless quality. While we're currently breaking out the spring dresses and nearing swimsuit weather, jewelry is the gift that keeps on giving all year long. And when already-affordable jewelry brand BaubleBar has a massive Big Spring Event that marks down everything sitewide, we're happy to celebrate the season even more.

Right now, you can snag BaubleBar's sparkly, everyday jewelry and more on sale during its The Big Spring Event, offering 20 percent off sitewide with code BB20, plus additional exclusive doorbuster deals that rival Black Friday. The sale includes exact pieces worn by celebs, like a Jennifer Aniston-worn ring, a layerable necklace a la Katie Holmes, and a chain necklace seen on Lizzo, along with new Disney-inspired Pisa bracelets that are marked down to $12. You can also find stacking bracelets in vibrant, spring-ready colors, and prices start at just $10.

Don't wait to stock up on your favorites for yourself or as gifts for loved ones. The sale ends on May 8, with certain items only available while supplies last. We browsed BaubleBar's spring sale to find can't-miss items to add to your virtual cart today.

BaubleBar Bracelets on Sale

The highlight of BaubleBar's spring sale is the doorbuster deals, which include stackable bracelets starting at $10. The brand's best-selling stretch Pisa bracelet comes in a variety of styles, including this $12 initial Paris bead option for a personalized look, along with the retro positivity heart Pisa style that comes in seven colors for $10 each.

You can also snag 20 percent off of other popular styles like the Yasmine bracelet that has sold out four times, or cuff bracelets like this 18-karat gold option, which offers a delicate touch of sparkle by the top of your wrist. Grab multiples of each style, as BaubleBar bracelets are meant to be mixed, matched, and layered for an expensive-looking stacked style.

BaubleBar Necklaces on Sale

Holmes and Lizzo have both been spotted in BaubleBar necklaces, with Holmes opting for a layered medallion look, while Lizzo went with the Hera chain necklace, which is also available in a mini size and thicker medium size.

Tennis necklaces are also making waves in Hollywood with celebs like Vanessa Hudgens and Gabrielle Union opting for the blingy trend. BaubleBar has a number of affordable options, including the Bennett Tennis Necklace made with gold-plated brass and glass stones, and is on sale for $55 — a steal for the style. If you prefer a hint of color in your jewelry, the longer-length Orb necklace is available in six crystal colors like turquoise, amethyst, and rose quartz, each one with its own message.

BaubleBar Rings on Sale

One of the most popular BaubleBar rings is the style made famous by Julia Roberts and also seen on Aniston, and it's just $25. Grab the Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring in the clear color Aniston wore, or in the seasonally-appropriate multi-colored option that Roberts notably accessorized with back in 2019. For another sparkly find, the Jamila ring has a stacked look with a crisscrossed gold and pavé band, without the worry of losing multiple bands. Even better? Many rings are double discounted, offering an additional 20 percent off of already marked-down prices.

BaubleBar Earrings on Sale

Sometimes, all you need to elevate a spring look is a standout pair of earrings, and BaubleBar has a wide variety of styles ranging from delicate to statement-making. If you're on the hunt for something dainty, these simple, small gold hoops can be worn with virtually anything, and they're super lightweight at just .25 ounces. In addition to the brand's typically gold-leaning jewelry, the sale also includes playful, spring-ready earrings like these thread-wrapped ones that come in light blue, white, pink, and black.

Disney X BaubleBar Disney on Sale

BaubleBar's Disney collaboration is a sophisticated take on iconic Mickey and Friends silhouettes. Featuring subtle touches of the characters in delicate ways on necklaces, earrings, and bracelets, this section for Disney lovers is sure to sell quickly. Find a Minnie-inspired look on the brand's popular Pisa Bracelet, or opt for an even simpler option with this asymmetrical necklace that features a touch of the mouse.

Don't wait until the end of the BaubleBar spring sale to snap up your favorite finds for yourself or others, since items are selling out quickly. Add your picks to your virtual cart before the can't-miss discounts end on May 8.

