Jennifer Aniston Made These Pretty Rings Sell Out, but They're Finally Back in Stock — and on Sale
Some celebrities walk around wearing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry on any given day. Just last month, Adele wore three Van Cleef bracelets, worth $4,000 each, while boating in Italy, and Vanessa Hudgens seems to wear her $6,900 Cartier Love bracelet almost daily. But there's one jewelry brand that a slew of stars wear that won't cost you a pretty penny: BaubleBar.
The brand gained notoriety back in 2019 when Julia Roberts wore a stack of its $48 Alidia rings, expensive-looking thick gold bands lined with colorful stones. Since then, BaubleBar has become a household name among A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, and Brie Larson, who have all worn the affordable accessories.
The latest celeb to hop aboard the BaubleBar train? Jennifer Aniston. During a May appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Friends actress accessorized her trendy black jumpsuit with three different BaubleBar rings: a set of gold Maro rings, the Amelia Cubic Zirconia ring, and similar to Roberts' choice, the clear Mini Alidia ring. Predictably, the last choice quickly sold out after it was spotted on Aniston, but it's finally back in stock — and on sale.
Right now, BaubleBar is having its biggest sitewide sale ever: Until Sunday, August 7, you can score 25 percent off of everything, including best-selling bracelets, necklaces, earrings, and yes, rings, with the promo code FF25. You can snag the wildly popular Pisa bracelet that Hailey Bieber has worn, the classic gold Gia necklace that J.Lo owns, and more staple jewelry picks at slashed prices. BaubleBar pieces notoriously sell out quickly, so if you know what's good for you, you won't wait around on this huge sale.
BaubleBar has also become known for its custom pieces, which make great gifts for anyone. Think: Nameplate necklaces, personalized phone cases, and matching best friend bracelets. But if you're in the market for everyday pieces, like chain link necklaces or simple gold hoops, BaubleBar has got you covered on that front, too.
Below, shop more pretty picks from BaubleBar while they're marked down.
