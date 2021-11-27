BaubleBar's Best-Selling Bracelet Is Just $10 Right Now — but It's Selling Out Fast

Just like layering dainty chains and pendant necklaces, stacking bracelets together is all the rage right now. In fact, a lone bracelet would make your wrist look bare these days. You know the phrase: good things come in threes — and that's exactly the approach to wearing BaubleBar's most popular arm candy, the Pisa Bracelet, which is on sale for just $10 during the brand's Black Friday 2021 Sale. (And clichés aside, you can always stack more than three of these bangles.)