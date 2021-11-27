BaubleBar's Best-Selling Bracelet Is Just $10 Right Now — but It's Selling Out Fast
Just like layering dainty chains and pendant necklaces, stacking bracelets together is all the rage right now. In fact, a lone bracelet would make your wrist look bare these days. You know the phrase: good things come in threes — and that's exactly the approach to wearing BaubleBar's most popular arm candy, the Pisa Bracelet, which is on sale for just $10 during the brand's Black Friday 2021 Sale. (And clichés aside, you can always stack more than three of these bangles.)
Launched just two summers ago, the Pisa Bracelet quickly became a BaubleBar best-seller, with over 300,000 (and counting) pieces sold. The bangle is made of shiny gold balls in various sizes, and when it's stacked with multiple bracelets, you create a layered look that's completely unique to your style. Although it normally costs $30, today the Pisa bracelet is over half off for Black Friday, coming in at just $10 a pop. In other words, this is a total steal you should hop on, stat.
Buy It! BaubleBar Pisa Bracelet, $10 (orig. $30); baublebar.com
It's no secret that BaubleBar has racked up a long list of famous fans over the years — Julia Roberts loves its rainbow rings (which are on sale for $12 right now) and Jennifer Lopez has been spotted wearing the brand's signature chain link earrings, to name just a few celebs who regularly opt for the affordable jewelry brand. And recently, Brie Larson and Hailey Bieber have given the Pisa Bracelet their seal of approval, sharing photos on Instagram wearing the best-selling bracelet.
Not only is the original Pisa Bracelet discounted today, but so are other versions of the accessory that include small additions: a heart, initials, and a double beaded iteration. While it's not included in the sale, if you order the customized version of the bracelet before December 4, it will arrive in time for Christmas, making it a great gift for a friend or fashionable family member. So, take advantage of this limited-time deal and score three BaubleBar Pisa Bracelets for the price of one today.
