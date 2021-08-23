Kate Hudson and Hilary Duff Love BaubleBar's Infamous Halloween Earrings — and You Can Already Shop Them Now
Believe it or not, it's almost the spooky season, and BaubleBar is getting you in the mood for Halloween. Well before you may be thinking about ordering pumpkin spice lattes or decorating your home with festive fall touches, the celebrity-loved jewelry brand is getting a jump start on the upcoming season with the launch of their highly-coveted Halloween collection, out today. A word to the wise: Act fast so you can scoop up a few of the most popular styles before they sell out — which they will. Consider yourself warned.
If you're ready to dive into all things autumn, we've got the inside scoop on this year's offerings of fun and festive earrings. As expected, the line of dazzling jewels includes everything from cheerful pumpkins, candy corn, and friendly ghosts; or if you're looking for something a bit more ominous, take your pick from Frankenstein, skeleton, and witch themes, too.
Each style has been slightly upgraded from years past with new embellished crystal details and cute accents that really make these designs come to life. The best-selling Grim Earrings, for example, have been re-fashioned with chic little pearl accents for a classy, feminine twist. Another fan favorite are the playful Casper Crystal Earrings, which boast extra sparkly stones and a fringe design so the earrings move with you. How fun!
Whether you love Halloween a whole lot or just a little bit, there's a pretty pair for you amongst these styles. And FYI, you'll be in good company. Just last year, Kate Hudson showed off a pair of ornate skeleton earrings from the line during an on-air appearance with HGTV and Martha Stewart, and stars like Hilary Duff and January Jones have been spotted getting into the Halloween spirit with their beloved BaubleBar jewels, too.
The infamous collection is so popular that a rep from the brand tells us customers have been placing pre-orders and routinely asking when the new seasonal styles will drop weeks in advance of today's launch. Well, the wait is finally over, boo — shop all of the styles below.
