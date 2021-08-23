Believe it or not, it's almost the spooky season, and BaubleBar is getting you in the mood for Halloween. Well before you may be thinking about ordering pumpkin spice lattes or decorating your home with festive fall touches, the celebrity-loved jewelry brand is getting a jump start on the upcoming season with the launch of their highly-coveted Halloween collection, out today. A word to the wise: Act fast so you can scoop up a few of the most popular styles before they sell out — which they will. Consider yourself warned.