BaubleBar's End-of-Year Sale Is Filled with Must-Have Jewelry for New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve is one of the most exciting holidays to dress for. And no matter how understated or over the top your outfit is, the perfect accessory is usually what pulls your entire look together.

Luckily for you, BaubleBar, an affordable brand that's popular with celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston and Katie Holmes, is offering 20 percent off sitewide until December 26 with the promo code BB20. To make things even better, sale items are included, so many pieces are now double discounted.

With NYE right around the corner, it's time to get your look in order — sparkly accessories included. Not sure where to start? Keep reading to see our selection of the best New Year's Eve jewelry on sale at BaubleBar, from 18k gold ring sets to champagne glass earrings.

BaubleBar End-of-Year Sale New Year's Eve Jewelry

These post-back earrings shaped like champagne glasses, featuring a deluge of mixed-shape stones, are big enough to stand out but won't weigh down your earlobes. If you're keeping your New Year's Eve outfit simple this year, dress it up with these sparkling earrings that add a bit of whimsy.

The Coco Necklace brings a little bit of Old Hollywood glitz, and it's sure to be a conversation piece. The glamorous gold-tone necklace has sparkling imitation pearls and bezel-set crystals and is designed to sit on the collarbone.

A classic pearl drop with a twist, the Meagan earrings aren't your basic pearls. The earrings' handset glass stones will shimmer and shine when they hit the light, and they can be mixed and matched with other gold-tone pieces.

If you prefer a more minimalist style, the Pavé Twist 18K Gold Ring might be for you: It's not too flashy and adds just enough sparkle. With its polished cubic zirconia stones, the ring looks way too luxe to only cost $30 right now.

Finally, the Starlight Earrings are perhaps the most eye-catching piece on our list. Their cascading resin stones come in five hues, some of which are gradient for an extra-special effect.

Keep reading to shop more BaubleBar jewelry on sale for New Year's Eve before this sale ends on December 26 — and while things are still in stock!

