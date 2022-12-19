Lifestyle Fashion BaubleBar's End-of-Year Sale Is Filled with Must-Have Jewelry for New Year's Eve Here’s what to buy from the celeb-worn brand By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 19, 2022 08:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. New Year's Eve is one of the most exciting holidays to dress for. And no matter how understated or over the top your outfit is, the perfect accessory is usually what pulls your entire look together. Luckily for you, BaubleBar, an affordable brand that's popular with celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston and Katie Holmes, is offering 20 percent off sitewide until December 26 with the promo code BB20. To make things even better, sale items are included, so many pieces are now double discounted. With NYE right around the corner, it's time to get your look in order — sparkly accessories included. Not sure where to start? Keep reading to see our selection of the best New Year's Eve jewelry on sale at BaubleBar, from 18k gold ring sets to champagne glass earrings. BaubleBar End-of-Year Sale New Year's Eve Jewelry High Glass Earrings, $38.80 with code BB20 (orig. $48) Coco Necklace, $62.40 with code BB20 (orig. $78) Meagan Earrings,$25.60 with code BB20 (orig. $42) Pavé Twist 18K Gold Ring, $30.40 with code BB20 (orig. $68) Starlet Earrings, $46.40 with code BB20 (orig. $58) Juni Bracelet, $33.60 with code BB20 (orig. $42) Allyson Bracelet, $24 with code BB20 (orig. $48) Jamila Ring, $38.40 with code BB20 (orig. $48) Liza 18K Gold Earring Set in Pastel, $44 with code BB20 (orig. $98) Maggie 18K Gold Ring Set, $38.40 with code BB20 (orig. $78) These post-back earrings shaped like champagne glasses, featuring a deluge of mixed-shape stones, are big enough to stand out but won't weigh down your earlobes. If you're keeping your New Year's Eve outfit simple this year, dress it up with these sparkling earrings that add a bit of whimsy. Baublebar Buy It! BaubleBar High Glass Earrings, $38.80 with code BB20 (orig $48); baublebar.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The Coco Necklace brings a little bit of Old Hollywood glitz, and it's sure to be a conversation piece. The glamorous gold-tone necklace has sparkling imitation pearls and bezel-set crystals and is designed to sit on the collarbone. Baublebar Buy It! BaubleBar Coco Necklace, $62.40 with code BB20 (orig. $78); baublebar.com A classic pearl drop with a twist, the Meagan earrings aren't your basic pearls. The earrings' handset glass stones will shimmer and shine when they hit the light, and they can be mixed and matched with other gold-tone pieces. Baublebar Buy It! BaubleBar Meagan Earrings, $25.60 with code BB20 (orig. $42); baublebar.com If you prefer a more minimalist style, the Pavé Twist 18K Gold Ring might be for you: It's not too flashy and adds just enough sparkle. With its polished cubic zirconia stones, the ring looks way too luxe to only cost $30 right now. Baublebar Buy It! BaubleBar Pavé Twist 18K Gold Ring, $30.40 with code BB20 (orig. $68); baublebar.com Finally, the Starlight Earrings are perhaps the most eye-catching piece on our list. Their cascading resin stones come in five hues, some of which are gradient for an extra-special effect. Baublebar Buy It! BaubleBar Starlet Earrings, $46.40 with code BB20 (orig. $58); baublebar.com Keep reading to shop more BaubleBar jewelry on sale for New Year's Eve before this sale ends on December 26 — and while things are still in stock! Baublebar Buy It! BaubleBar Juni Bracelet, $33.60 with code BB20 (orig. $42); baublebar.com Baublebar Buy It! BaubleBar Allyson Bracelet, $24 with code BB20 (orig. $48); baublebar.com Baublebar Buy It! BaubleBar Jamila Ring, $38.40 with code BB20 (orig. $48); baublebar.com Baublebar Buy It! BaubleBar Liza 18K Gold Earring Set in Pastel $44 with code BB20 (orig. $98); baublebar.com Baublebar Buy It! BaubleBar Maggie 18K Gold Ring Set, $38.40 with code BB20 (orig. $78); baublebar.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Move Fast! Tula's Biggest Skincare Products, from Moisturizers to Sunscreens, Are 40% Off Amazon Shoppers Say They're 'Obsessed' with This Robot Vacuum Cleaner — and It's 44% Off Today These Fun and Educational Crates Were Some of My Kids' Favorite Gifts — and They're 40% Off Right Now