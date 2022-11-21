BaubleBar's Black Friday Sale Is Here, Which Means Jennifer Aniston's Expensive-Looking Ring Is Now Just $18

Items like puffer jackets and shearling-lined boots are clearly seasonal, but jewelry is a year-round staple. And today, an affordable jewelry brand with a long list of famous fans — BaubleBar — dropped its Black Friday sale early.

Until November 29, you can score 30 percent off of everything — yes, everything — at BaubleBar, including personalized items like nameplate necklaces and phone cases. Plus, customer-loved collections like the BaubleBar Disney line and the brand's festive holiday jewelry are fair game. Best of all, two doorbuster deals dropped today — but they're bound to sell out fast.

First up, BaubleBar's wildly popular Alidia Ring, which typically costs $48, is marked down to just $18 right now. The fan-favorite has earned the seal of approval from more than 500,000 shoppers and even celebs like Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston, the latter of whom wore the cubic zirconia style during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this past spring.

Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring, $18 (orig. $48); baublebar.com

Lined with sparkling baguette-shaped gemstones, this BaubleBar ring looks way too luxe to cost $18, and it's sure to earn you compliments each time you wear it. Every time the Alidia Ring goes on sale, it sells out, so don't wait around on this killer Black Friday deal. The Alice Ring is similarly designed to the Alidia, but with round gemstones — and it's also majorly marked down right now.

The second standout deal in BaubleBar's early Black Friday sale is even more affordable: For just $15, you can snag the brand's best-selling Disney necklace, which usually goes for $48. With a dainty gold chain and small rhinestone Mickey or Minnie Mouse, this BaubleBar necklace subtly shows off your love for the classic Disney characters. At $15, it also makes a great stocking stuffer.

Baublebar

Buy It! Disney Necklace, $15 (orig. $48);baublebar.com

Another coveted BaubleBar piece marked down right now is the brand's best-selling Pisa Bracelet, which stars like Hailey Bieber and Brie Larson have worn. Available in various bead sizes, the Pisa Bracelet is made for stacking with other bangles, and its classic design makes for a staple pick you can wear on the daily. Get it now while it's 30 percent off.

Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Pisa Bracelet, $16.80 (orig. $24); baublebar.com

No brand does jolly holiday jewelry like BaubleBar, and now's the perfect time to snag festive finds for less. The brand's assortment of Christmas and Hanukkah jewelry is unmatched (it even caught the attention of Drew Barrymore and Katharine McPhee last year!) and it's the only accessory you need to dress up an otherwise plain look this holiday season.

Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Mini Holiday Motif Earrings, $16.80 (orig. $24); baublebar.com

Choose between candy cane, wreath, Santa, Menorah and more head-turning earrings (plus year-round essentials like gold hoops) below.

BaubleBar Earrings on Sale

When Jennifer Aniston wore the BaubleBar Alidia Ring back in May, she also accessorized with the Maro Ring Set, which adds dimension to a stack of other styles on your fingers. But if you prefer daintier styles, get more bang for your buck with this four-piece ring set that's worth $250, but is on sale for just $62 today.

Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Mamie 18K Gold Ring Set, $61.60 (orig. $88); baublebar.com

If you're looking for pieces to add to your wrist candy, this classic tennis bracelet is on sale for $55, and this cuff lined with stones (either clear or colorful) is marked down to just $23. Find more bracelets and rings discounted at the BaubleBar Black Friday sale below.

BaubleBar Rings and Bracelets on Sale

BaubleBar's selection of necklaces is massive, but fan-favorites include the Hera Necklace, a timeless chain link style that everyone needs in their jewelry box, and the Gia Necklace, another elegant choice that's ideal for layering. Right now, they're both on sale for less than $35 apiece.

Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Gia Necklace, $29.40 (orig. $42); baublebar.com

But if you want to channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw, the BaubleBar Nameplate Necklace is a personal piece that you'll reach for every day. The custom jewelry also makes for a meaningful gift for a close friend or family member.

BaubleBar Necklaces on Sale

BaubleBar's eye-catching earrings always turn heads, and the brand's versatile and durable staples never go out of style, so take advantage of this early Black Friday sale and scoop up the pieces you're bound to wear on repeat for years below.

Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Amiyah Cuff, $22.40 (orig. $32); baublebar.com

Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Dalilah Small Hoops, $29.40 (orig. $42); baublebar.com

Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Medium Hera Necklace, $33.60 (orig. $48); baublebar.com

Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Freeze the Day Earrings, $33.60 (orig. $48); baublebar.com

Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney All is Bright Earrings, $33.60 (orig. $48); baublebar.com

Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Maro Ring Set, $40.60 (orig. $58); baublebar.com

Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Yasmine 18K Gold Bracelet, $44.80 (orig. $64); baublebar.com

Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Bennett Tennis Bracelet, $54.60 (orig. $78); baublebar.com

Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar 18K Gold Mini Initial Necklace, $54.60 (orig. $78);baublebar.com

Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Nameplate Necklace, $96.60 (orig. $138); baublebar.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.