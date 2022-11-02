Lifestyle Fashion BaubleBar's Holiday Collection Is Back with Best-Sellers and Perfectly Festive New Pieces — and It's Going Fast Drew Barrymore’s unbelievably cute Santa earrings got a fresh update By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. And whether you're looking to get ahead with shopping for gifts or you just want to elevate your own celebration attire, BaubleBar's new holiday collection is your one-stop-shop for any festive jewelry you should need this season. BaubleBar's holiday collections are always a standout. The brand's recently released Disney collection and Halloween collection (which drew interest from celebrities like Kate Hudson and Kourtney Kardashian) sold out in just three days. And the latest holiday drop is here with must-have items themed around Christmas and Hanukkah. Another popular collection, BaubleBar's Christmas and Hanukkah assortment is back with previous best-sellers as well as plenty of new items. Last season, Drew Barrymore and Katherine McPhee Foster wore earrings from the holiday collection, including dangly Santa-drop and Christmas tree earrings. Shop BaubleBar's Holiday Collection Shiny Nose Earrings, $48 Rockin' Around Earrings, $48 Mr. and Mrs. Claus Studs, $24 Holiday Spirits Earrings, $48 Let's Get Lit Earrings, $48 Holiday Pisa Bracelets, $30 Menorah Earrings, $48 Freeze the Day Snowflake Earrings, $48 Mint to Be Custom Ornament, $45 That's a Wrap Ornament, $40

Dainty motif earrings are always a hit around the holidays, and these Shiny Nose Earrings are as cute as they get. The dangly earrings feature a sparkly reindeer meant to resemble the famous character with a red nose who knows his way around the North Pole. Made ofhundreds of luxe crystals, along with that iconic red nose, and a red bow, the earrings add just the right about of fun to your holiday outfit. The reindeers' legs also happened to be attached by a tiny chain, adding some slight movement. Dainty motif earrings are always a hit around the holidays, and these Shiny Nose Earrings are as cute as they get. The dangly earrings feature a sparkly reindeer meant to resemble the famous character with a red nose who knows his way around the North Pole. Made ofhundreds of luxe crystals, along with that iconic red nose, and a red bow, the earrings add just the right about of fun to your holiday outfit. The reindeers' legs also happened to be attached by a tiny chain, adding some slight movement. BaubleBar Buy It! Shiny Nose Earrings, $48; baublebar.com If you're looking for a true pair of statement earrings, you'll want to check out the Rockin' Around Earrings similar to the pair McPhee wore last year. The small, hanging earrings are crafted with hundreds of glass stone crystals in all sorts of colors to create the shape of a decorated tree. The gold star at the top of the tree even acts like the stud of the earring, as the rest of the tree hangs below the ear. The statement earrings are 1.75-inches in length and are made of gold-plated brass and zinc. BaubleBar Buy It! Rockin' Around Earrings, $48; baublebar.com Looking for more of an everyday earring? The Mr. and Mrs. Claus Studs are small, so they are easily more of a casual Christmas-themed piece. The earrings feature intricate enamel detailing that blends together to feature a very sweet Mr. and Mrs. Claus. They're made of gold-plated brass and hypoallergenic materials, and come in a range of skin tones. BaubleBar Buy It! Mr. and Mrs. Claus Studs, $24; baublebar.com It's not the holidays without festive drinks, and BaubleBar's new holiday collection has drink-themed earrings too, including the Holiday Spirits and Let's Get Lit earrings. Made of mini studs, the Holiday Spirits earrings are shaped like a martini glass that's adorned with a bright red bow (it even has olives!), while the gold-plated Let's Get Lit earrings are designed to mimic a glittery champagne bottle — this makes them a great choice for New Year's Eve. Both pairs of the boozy-inspired earrings go for $48. BaubleBar Buy It! Holiday Spirits Earrings, $48; baublebar.com BaubleBar Buy It! Let's Get Lit Earrings, $48; amazon.com Earrings aside, BaubleBar also brought new details to their top-rated Holiday Pisa Bracelets, adding some more holiday figurines to stack. Made of a gold-plated brass, the ball bead stretch bracelet is thin and lightweight, meaning you can stack multiple bracelets at one time (or gift a few to your loved ones). You can choose from a Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, candy cane, Christmas tree, and gingerbread design. BaubleBar Buy It! Holiday Pisa Bracelets, $30; baublebar.com From snowflake and bowtie earrings to custom candy cane and bowtie ornaments, there are plenty of holiday-ready pieces in BaubleBar's Christmas and Hanukkah collection. Shop more of our favorite pieces below. BaubleBar Buy It! Menorah Earrings, $48; baublebar.com BaubleBar Buy It! Freeze the Day Snowflake Earrings, $48; baublebar.com BaubleBar Buy It! Mint to Be Custom Ornament, $45; baublebar.com BaubleBar Buy It! That's a Wrap Ornament, $40; baublebar.com