Those BaubleBar Stackable Rings Julia Roberts Wore Are on Sale for a Limited Time
Sometimes a little sparkle can go a long way. Just ask Julia Roberts, who famously wore these dainty stackable rings by BaubleBar all the way back in 2019, causing them to sell out in just 72 hours. If you've never forgotten the power of Roberts' look and have been holding out on updating your fall accessories, you're in luck: The brand's best-selling rings are all on sale — but for a limited time only.
The Alidia ring collection is filled with super cute trinkets that have recently been updated with a number of fresh designs, featuring glittering stones, colorful enamel details, and modern touches like tinier gems and thinner bands. We can't pick a favorite among all of these pretty pieces, but that's actually a good thing in the case of this sale, where more is more. If a few baubles catch your eye, add them all to the cart because you'll need at least two rings from this collection to score the savings.
Buy It! BaubleBar Mera Ring, $48.30 when you buy 2 or more rings with code RING15 (orig. $58); baublebar.com
Buy It! BaubleBar Aida Cubic Zirconia Ring, $40.80 when you buy 2 or more rings with code RING15 (orig. $48); baublebar.com
Use code RING15 to get 15 percent off when you purchase two or more rings; but if we're being completely honest, we'd highly recommend snagging even more during this particularly sparkly online shopping spree. The holiday season is just around the corner, and these super cute rings are surefire crowd pleasers — it couldn't hurt to have a few on hand (especially when you can get them at a discount.) Plus, they look amazing on their own or layered with other styles in various shapes and sizes, so you really can't go wrong.
Buy It! BaubleBar Akeelah Cubic Zirconia Ring, $40.80 when you buy 2 or more rings with code RING15 (orig. $48); baublebar.com
Buy It! BaubleBar Alidia Gold Topaz Ring, $125.80 when you buy 2 or more rings with code RING15 (orig. $148); baublebar.com
There's something for absolutely everyone, and the rings come in a range of sizes, which means gift giving will be a breeze this year if you shop early and take advantage of this rare sale. These delicate designs may be small in size, but they most definitely beg to be noticed.
Buy It! BaubleBar Anna Cubic Zirconia Ring, $40.80 when you buy 2 or more rings with code RING15 (orig. $48); baublebar.com
Buy It! BaubleBar Berdine Ring, $32.30 when you buy 2 or more rings with code RING15 (orig. $38); baublebar.com