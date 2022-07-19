This Basic Bodysuit Is the Wardrobe Staple Shoppers Say 'Goes with Everything,' and It's 40% Off
Not to be dramatic, but whoever came up with bodysuits is a genius — and they've become a wardrobe staple everyone should have. Say goodbye to the days of tucking in your shirts only to have them ride up moments later.
The Mangopop Short-Sleeve Basic Bodysuit comes in 18 shades including neutrals, bright colors, and even a floral print. You might as well stock up while they're on sale for $21 each since you can wear them with practically anything. They are great for layering so you can wear them no matter the season, and they have a modest round neckline that pairs well with simple or statement jewelry.
Hurry, some sizes are already sold out in certain colors and you don't want to miss out on this deal.
Buy It! Mangopop Short-Sleeve Basic Bodysuit in Black, $20.98 (orig. $35); amazon.com
The "super comfortable" bodysuits are made with jersey and spandex fabrics that are "not see-through at all," according to shoppers, and are machine washable. The tops are meant to be very fitted, so if you're looking for something looser, some reviewers suggest sizing up.
It's no wonder the bodysuits have more than 6,000 five-star ratings, and one reviewer said, both the black and white bodysuits simply "[go] with everything" and are "super stretchy and comfortable to wear." Several other shoppers are fans of how versatile the bodysuits are and they're so impressed, they want to buy them in "every color."
Reviewers who posted image reviews further proved that this bodysuit can easily be worn for casual and more formal occasions. One shopper paired the green shade with a polka-dot skirt and two others wore it with jeans and distressed denim shorts.
If you're in the market to upgrade your wardrobe basics, then this bodysuit is a no-brainer — and you might want to consider ordering more than one color. This is a top you can easily wear every day and they're on major sale, so there's really no reason not to fill your closet.
Buy It! Mangopop Short-Sleeve Basic Bodysuit in White, $20.98 (orig. $35); amazon.com
Buy It! Mangopop Short-Sleeve Basic Bodysuit in Burgundy, $20.98 (orig. $35); amazon.com
Buy It! Mangopop Short-Sleeve Basic Bodysuit in Little Daisy, $20.98 (orig. $35); amazon.com