We all have those people on our holiday shopping lists that seem impossible to please. But if there's one thing everyone can get behind, it's being cozy — and right now, one of the brands that does cozy best is marked down at this secret sale.

Discount retailer Rue La La just slashed prices on nearly 100 styles from Barefoot Dreams, an apparel and home accessories brand that has earned the approval of a handful of stars like Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson, Kourtney Kardashian, and even Oprah, who gave the brand's "yummy-feeling" robe a coveted spot on her list of favorite things last year.

All of Barefoot Dreams' super soft blankets, loungewear, and pajamas scream "Let's snuggle up on the couch." We're approaching that time of year when that's all we want to do, so anyone on your list will appreciate one of the brand's comfy picks, like this open-front cardigan with pockets that's on sale for 44 percent off right now.

Rue La La

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Lite Coastal Cardigan in Gray, $69.99 (orig. $126); ruelala.com

If you're looking for something thicker, this shearling-lined coatigan (a cross behind a coat and cardigan) is warmer but still suitable for lounging around the house — and it's currently marked down by 57 percent. Choose between black or white in the comfy coat that you (or whoever is lucky enough to receive this) won't want to take off.

Rue La La

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Shearling Drape Car Coat in Cream, $99.99 (orig. $235); ruelala.com

You can never have too many blankets, which makes them a crowd-pleasing gift for even the trickiest people on your list. Kate Hudson once described Barefoot Dreams' blankets as "dreamy heaven," and Jennifer Garner sung the product's praises during an interview, so you know they're the real deal. Snag this classic pick, which usually rings in at $125, for just $50 at Rue La La before the sale ends at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Rue La La

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Heathered Cable Blanket, $49.99 (orig. $125); ruelala.com

All you have to do to gain access to this Barefoot Dreams sale is sign up to become a Rue La La member for free with your email address. You'll immediately unlock these huge discounts on coveted Barefoot Dreams items and more deals on celebrity-worn and designer items daily.

Below, get ahead of your holiday shopping (and save big!) by snagging more Barefoot Dreams loungewear, pajamas, and blankets while they're on sale at Rue La La.

Rue La La

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Lite Pullover Hoodie, $59.99 (orig. $110); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Lite Coastal Cardigan in White, $69.99 (orig. $110); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams Luxe Milk Jersey Scoop Neck Short Set, $69.99 (orig. $110); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams Boucle Throw, $99.99 (orig. $198); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams Washed Satin Short Pajama, $79.99 (orig. $142); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams Chozychic Shearling Drape Car Coat, $99.99 (orig. $235); ruelala.com

