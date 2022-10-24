Oprah Once Deemed This Cozy Brand One of Her Favorite Things — and It's Secretly on Sale Right Now

Barefoot Dreams' ultra-soft blankets and loungewear are crowd-pleasing gifts

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 24, 2022 04:37 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

oprah-winfrey-barefoot-dreams-cardigan
Photo: Getty

We all have those people on our holiday shopping lists that seem impossible to please. But if there's one thing everyone can get behind, it's being cozy — and right now, one of the brands that does cozy best is marked down at this secret sale.

Discount retailer Rue La La just slashed prices on nearly 100 styles from Barefoot Dreams, an apparel and home accessories brand that has earned the approval of a handful of stars like Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson, Kourtney Kardashian, and even Oprah, who gave the brand's "yummy-feeling" robe a coveted spot on her list of favorite things last year.

All of Barefoot Dreams' super soft blankets, loungewear, and pajamas scream "Let's snuggle up on the couch." We're approaching that time of year when that's all we want to do, so anyone on your list will appreciate one of the brand's comfy picks, like this open-front cardigan with pockets that's on sale for 44 percent off right now.

Barefoot Dreams Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Lite Coastal Cardigan in Gray, $69.99 (orig. $126); ruelala.com

If you're looking for something thicker, this shearling-lined coatigan (a cross behind a coat and cardigan) is warmer but still suitable for lounging around the house — and it's currently marked down by 57 percent. Choose between black or white in the comfy coat that you (or whoever is lucky enough to receive this) won't want to take off.

Barefoot Dreams Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Shearling Drape Car Coat in Cream, $99.99 (orig. $235); ruelala.com

You can never have too many blankets, which makes them a crowd-pleasing gift for even the trickiest people on your list. Kate Hudson once described Barefoot Dreams' blankets as "dreamy heaven," and Jennifer Garner sung the product's praises during an interview, so you know they're the real deal. Snag this classic pick, which usually rings in at $125, for just $50 at Rue La La before the sale ends at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Barefoot Dreams Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Heathered Cable Blanket, $49.99 (orig. $125); ruelala.com

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

All you have to do to gain access to this Barefoot Dreams sale is sign up to become a Rue La La member for free with your email address. You'll immediately unlock these huge discounts on coveted Barefoot Dreams items and more deals on celebrity-worn and designer items daily.

Below, get ahead of your holiday shopping (and save big!) by snagging more Barefoot Dreams loungewear, pajamas, and blankets while they're on sale at Rue La La.

Barefoot Dreams Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Lite Pullover Hoodie, $59.99 (orig. $110); ruelala.com

Barefoot Dreams Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Lite Coastal Cardigan in White, $69.99 (orig. $110); ruelala.com

Barefoot Dreams Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams Luxe Milk Jersey Scoop Neck Short Set, $69.99 (orig. $110); ruelala.com

Barefoot Dreams Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams Boucle Throw, $99.99 (orig. $198); ruelala.com

Barefoot Dreams Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams Washed Satin Short Pajama, $79.99 (orig. $142); ruelala.com

Barefoot Dreams Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams Chozychic Shearling Drape Car Coat, $99.99 (orig. $235); ruelala.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
kristen bell, kaia gerber, lucy hale, Gigi Hadid, BIRKENSTOCKS
At $70 Per Pair, This Birkenstock Sale Might Be the Best We've Ever Seen
Hailey Bieber leaving the gym, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Oct 2022
Hailey Bieber Wore $1,070 Prada Slippers Outside of the House, but This Similar Pair Is on Sale for Just $17
Weekend Sale Roundup
Missed Amazon Prime Day? You Can Still Score Amazing Deals from Madewell, Ulta, Target, and More
emrata; kaia gerber; jennifer garner
Jennifer Garner and Emily Ratajkowski Are Bringing Out Their Cozy Fleece Jackets for Fall, so We Are Too
oprah winfrey; amazon early access
15 of Oprah's Favorite Things You Can Get at the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, Which Ends Tonight
Target Compete Sales Tout
Target Deal Days Starts Now — and Out of Hundreds of Thousands of Discounts, These Are the 32 Best Deals
Roundup of Early Sweater Deals
Time to Embrace Sweater Weather with These Cute and Cozy Styles That Are Under $40 at Amazon Right Now
Roundup of Jacket/Coat/Outerwear
These Best-Selling Winter Coats Look Like Luxury Finds, but They Start at Just $30 on Amazon
amazon prime holiday gifts
Start Holiday Shopping Early with These Gift-Worthy Finds That Are All Under $100 at Amazon's Fall Prime Day Sale
Early Comfy Shoes Deals Roundup Tout
Don't Wait! These 10 Comfy Pairs of Shoes Are Up to 71% Off Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale
Nordstrom Rack Boot Sale Tout
Deal Alert! Fall and Winter Boots from Sorel, Hunter, and More Celeb-Worn Brands Are Hiding at This Flash Sale
Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson
The Ultra-Soft Blankets Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Garner, and Kate Hudson Rave About Are on Sale at Nordstrom
Nordstrom Cyber Monday Deals
Nordstrom's Cyber Monday Sale Is Here — and It's Even Better Than We Imagined
barefoot dreams cardigan nordstrom
The Blanket Brand Chrissy Teigen Loves Makes Nordstrom's Top-Rated Cardigan
Nordstrom President's Day Sale Roundup
Nordstrom Discounted Thousands of Items for Its Winter Sale — Here Are the 33 Deals You Need to Know About