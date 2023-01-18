This Cozy Robe from an Oprah-Worn Brand Is 40% Off Right Now

There's nothing better than getting out of the shower or bath and wrapping up in a soft robe, especially in the winter time. Anyone who's searching for a new robe should take inspiration from Oprah's list of Favorite Things 2021 that featured a comfy option from a brand Hailey Bieber also uses.

The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Side Tie Robe should be on your radar since it's currently 40 percent off at Nordstrom, making it just $100. It has a deep V-neckline and is roughly knee-length, so it's great to wear while doing your skincare routine, shaving, and any other self-care practices. It's available in three neutral colors and is made with soft, ribbed microfiber that's machine-washable and resistant to shrinking and pilling. Oprah described the similar hooded version as a "yummy-feeling bathrobe" and enjoys that it has a "roomy fit."

Nordstrom

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Side Tie Robe, $100.80 (orig. $168); nordstrom.com

The mogul isn't the only one who has positive things to say about the brand's cozy essentials. One five-star reviewer said this version of the robe feels "so luxe" and "looks so expensive." Several other people said they loved it so much, they bought it in a second color for themselves and family members. The only downside is it doesn't have pockets.

If you're already treating yourself to quality loungewear, then you might as well add a pair of the CozyChic slippers to your cart as well to complete the look. With the discount, you can get both items for less than the original price of the robe, which is a total steal.

Some sizes are already selling out in certain colors of the CozyChic Robe, and there's no telling how long this deal will last, so now's the time to add one (or two) to your cart. After all, anything that Oprah swears by is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

