This Cozy Robe from an Oprah-Worn Brand Is 40% Off Right Now

Hailey Bieber also uses its comfy essentials

By
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer

Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.

Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 18, 2023 10:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Side Tie Robe
Photo: Getty Images, People / Michelle Barnes

There's nothing better than getting out of the shower or bath and wrapping up in a soft robe, especially in the winter time. Anyone who's searching for a new robe should take inspiration from Oprah's list of Favorite Things 2021 that featured a comfy option from a brand Hailey Bieber also uses.

The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Side Tie Robe should be on your radar since it's currently 40 percent off at Nordstrom, making it just $100. It has a deep V-neckline and is roughly knee-length, so it's great to wear while doing your skincare routine, shaving, and any other self-care practices. It's available in three neutral colors and is made with soft, ribbed microfiber that's machine-washable and resistant to shrinking and pilling. Oprah described the similar hooded version as a "yummy-feeling bathrobe" and enjoys that it has a "roomy fit."

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Side Tie Robe
Nordstrom

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Side Tie Robe, $100.80 (orig. $168); nordstrom.com

The mogul isn't the only one who has positive things to say about the brand's cozy essentials. One five-star reviewer said this version of the robe feels "so luxe" and "looks so expensive." Several other people said they loved it so much, they bought it in a second color for themselves and family members. The only downside is it doesn't have pockets.

If you're already treating yourself to quality loungewear, then you might as well add a pair of the CozyChic slippers to your cart as well to complete the look. With the discount, you can get both items for less than the original price of the robe, which is a total steal.

Some sizes are already selling out in certain colors of the CozyChic Robe, and there's no telling how long this deal will last, so now's the time to add one (or two) to your cart. After all, anything that Oprah swears by is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Women's Wool Runners
Nurses Who Stand for 12 Hours a Day Love These Sneakers from a Celeb-Worn Brand, and They're Majorly on Sale
Bedelite Satin Silk Pillowcase
This Satin Pillowcase Set Shoppers Say Helps Tame Frizz Is Topping Amazon's Charts This Week, and It's Just $6
ulia Roberts attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Julia Roberts' Beauty Pro 'Won't Do Makeup Without' This Lancôme Primer
Related Articles
Women's Wool Runners
Nurses Who Stand for 12 Hours a Day Love These Sneakers from a Celeb-Worn Brand, and They're Majorly on Sale
Reese Witherspoon green sweater
Reese Witherspoon's Cropped Green Cardigan Is a Modern-Day Version of the One Elle Woods Wore in 'Legally Blonde'
Kylie Jenner Dupe Leggings Tout
Kylie Jenner Made These $78 Leggings Sell Out — but We Found Similar Pairs, Starting at $22 
Selena Gomez Cowl Neck Sweater Tout
Selena Gomez Had a 'Date Night' with Her Little Sister Wearing a Comfier Version of the Basic Turtleneck Sweater
MEROKEETY Women's Long Sleeve Lapel Open Front Cardigan tout
This Just-Launched Amazon Sweater Coat 'Instantly Gives Class' to Any Outfit, According to Shoppers
Jennifer Garner, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber
The Ubiquitous Winter Brand Jennifer Garner and Hailey Bieber Often Wear Is on Sale Starting at $40
leather trench coats
Hailey Bieber, Shania Twain, and Miranda Kerr Make Bundling Up Look Cool with This Edgy Twist on a Winter Staple
Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Selena Gomez Wore a White Cropped Jacket in Her Instagram Selfies, and We Found a Similar Style for Under $100
Leggings Depot Women's Printed Solid Activewear Jogger tout
These Best-Selling Joggers That Shoppers Call 'Super Comfy' Are on Sale for as Little as $15 at Amazon
Zappos Slippers on Sale roundup tout
Hundreds of Cozy Slippers Are on Sale at Zappos This Weekend — Including a Celeb-Worn Pair from Ugg
Jen Garner and Katie Holmes Corduroy Pants tout
Jennifer Garner and Katie Holmes Are Wearing the Cozy Winter Pants We Almost Forgot About
Cozy Earth Bamboo Jogger Pant
The Incredibly Soft Joggers Oprah and I Love Have Shoppers Saying 'Wow' — Get Them While They're Up to 45% Off
Legendary Whitetails Men's Camp Night Berber Lined Hooded Flannel Shirt Jacket
This Fleece-Lined Men's Flannel with 5,000 Perfect Ratings Is So Irresistibly Cozy, Women Are Obsessed with It, Too
Nordstrom limited time sale
Nordstrom's Secret Sale Section Includes Over 3,000 Deals — Here Are the 25 Best Fashion and Beauty Finds
Amazon Outlet Winter Clothes tout
Amazon's Outlet Released Epic Winter Deals on Coat, Jackets, and Sweaters Starting at $9
Warner’s Easy Does It Underarm Smoothing Wireless Lightly Lined Bra
Whoa! Amazon's Best-Selling Wireless Bra for Everyday Wear Is 52% Off Right Now