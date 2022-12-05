Lifestyle Fashion This Popular Cardigan from the Cozy Brand Celebs Are Fans of Is on Sale, but Only for a Limited Time Chrissy Teigen, Oprah, and Kourtney Kardashian are all about Barefoot Dreams By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 5, 2022 08:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Nordstrom On the hunt to update your winter wardrobe, or just looking for the perfect cozy sweater to gift someone? The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan is sure to win over even the pickiest person, and it's currently on sale for 33 percent off. But you'll want to act fast, as this deal won't last for much longer. The apparel and home accessories brand's CozyChic fabric makes this lounge-worthy sweater the next best thing to wrapping yourself up in a blanket. The "very cozy and warm" cardigan features an open front and two sizeable front pockets and provides coverage thanks to its long length and sleeves. Whether you're hanging around the house or running errands, the soft, lightweight knit will keep you warm all season long. It comes in sizes XS-XL and several neutral colors like gray, pearl, indigo, and black, and the black option is majorly discounted right now. Plus, it's machine washable, so it's easy to care for, and the brand recommends drying it on a low heat setting. Typically $116, this flowy cardigan is now under $80 for a limited time. Nordstrom Buy It! Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan, $77.72 (orig. $116); nordstrom.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Barefoot Dreams has earned the praise of celebrities too, as Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Garner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Oprah have shared their favorite products from the brand, including a throw blanket and a robe. So it's no wonder that Nordstrom shoppers love this plush sweater too, as it's racked up tons of five-star ratings. One reviewer raved that the top is "worth every penny" and added, "I keep this sweater in my classroom and throw it on whenever I'm cold. It's so cozy and looks good with everything." Another shopper, who said the top fits them perfectly, shared, "It's my favorite cardigan, and every time I wear it, I get compliments and asked where I purchased it from." In comparison to some of Barefoot Dreams' other sweaters, shoppers have pointed out this style runs slightly larger, so you may want to size down if you prefer a more fitted silhouette. Be sure to grab the Barefoot Dreams Cardigan now while it's on sale before the deal ends.Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Kate Middleton Breaks Out This Festive Print Every Holiday Season, and You Can Shop It for Just $14 Shop the Luxury Designer Bag Sale That Only Comes Around Twice a Year to Score Purses for Up to 70% Off Jennifer Garner and Emily Ratajkowski Are Bringing Out Their Cozy Fleece Jackets for Fall, so We Are Too