This Popular Cardigan from the Cozy Brand Celebs Are Fans of Is on Sale, but Only for a Limited Time

On the hunt to update your winter wardrobe, or just looking for the perfect cozy sweater to gift someone?

The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan is sure to win over even the pickiest person, and it's currently on sale for 33 percent off. But you'll want to act fast, as this deal won't last for much longer.

The apparel and home accessories brand's CozyChic fabric makes this lounge-worthy sweater the next best thing to wrapping yourself up in a blanket. The "very cozy and warm" cardigan features an open front and two sizeable front pockets and provides coverage thanks to its long length and sleeves. Whether you're hanging around the house or running errands, the soft, lightweight knit will keep you warm all season long.

It comes in sizes XS-XL and several neutral colors like gray, pearl, indigo, and black, and the black option is majorly discounted right now. Plus, it's machine washable, so it's easy to care for, and the brand recommends drying it on a low heat setting. Typically $116, this flowy cardigan is now under $80 for a limited time.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan, $77.72 (orig. $116); nordstrom.com

Barefoot Dreams has earned the praise of celebrities too, as Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Garner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Oprah have shared their favorite products from the brand, including a throw blanket and a robe. So it's no wonder that Nordstrom shoppers love this plush sweater too, as it's racked up tons of five-star ratings.

One reviewer raved that the top is "worth every penny" and added, "I keep this sweater in my classroom and throw it on whenever I'm cold. It's so cozy and looks good with everything." Another shopper, who said the top fits them perfectly, shared, "It's my favorite cardigan, and every time I wear it, I get compliments and asked where I purchased it from."

In comparison to some of Barefoot Dreams' other sweaters, shoppers have pointed out this style runs slightly larger, so you may want to size down if you prefer a more fitted silhouette.

​​Be sure to grab the Barefoot Dreams Cardigan now while it's on sale before the deal ends.



Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.