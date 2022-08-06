Want in on the Barbiecore Trend? Amazon Dropped Tons of Affordable Hot Pink Styles for Your Next Vacation

You may have noticed an influx of hot pink popping up everywhere recently, from home decor to clothing.

The Barbiecore trend is making pink the unofficial color of the season thanks to buzz stemming from the new live-action Barbie movie featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, set to come out in 2023. But the stand-out color is huge right now, even catching the eye of several celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens, Hailey Bieber, and Ariana Grande. And there are so many vacation-ready pieces waiting for you to scoop up on Amazon.

While Barbie pink is inherently bright and bubbly, in 2022, Barbiecore encompasses all shades from bubble gum to a floral pastel. And if pink isn't your thing, you can still channel the bombshell blonde look with other dazzling colors like vibrant purple or sunny orange.

Whether you're enjoying a summer staycation or heading abroad, these Barbie-inspired vacation picks on Amazon will make you the center of attention.

Barbiecore Amazon Vacation Picks

If you want to go all out on the Barbiecore trend, start with this breezy midi dress in hot pink. It's lightweight and loose, making it perfect for the current heat index, and it's fun and flirty, too. The dress has a deep V-neck cut and a three-tiered ruffled skirt that'll be cute to wear for dinner after hitting the pool at your hotel (and beyond). Plus, it comes in multiple pink shades, so you can channel Barbie in different hues.

Cute accessories are a must during any vacation, and this acrylic clutch handbag is just one that's hiding on Amazon. While it's not bright pink, the bag has a unique charm that still adheres to the retro trend. Use it to stash your phone, hair ties, hotel room key, and more.

Even though pink is the star of the show, you might want to mix it up with other Barbiecore-approved colors, like vivid purple. And this wrap bikini swimsuit just might be what you're looking for. It has more than 14,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who love its flattering, yet comfortable fit. The two-piece has a wraparound design and little cutouts on the side — another big trend this summer.

Another resortwear piece that's ultra-popular on Amazon is this two-piece from FancyInn. It's available in tons of bright colors, including pink and yellow, however, this tangerine orange option is really the ultimate eye-grabber. It has ruffles on the short sleeves and cropped top and a high slit along the pants leg, allowing breeze to flow through while you walk. And right now, it's on sale with a double discount.

There are so many other stylish Barbiecore fashion picks within Amazon's Vacation Looks Section. Browse the rest below.

Buy It! R.Vivimos Flowy Midi Dress, $31.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Cushionaire Fame Recovery Cloud Slides, $24.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Vakaer Acrylic Clutch Bag, $58.99; amazon.com

Buy It! The Drop Dakota Belted Mini Shirt Dress, $49.90; amazon.com

Buy It! Suuksess Wrap Push Up High-Waisted Bikini, $31.95 (orig. $34.95); amazon.com

Buy It! Hotouch Cotton Button Down Top, $27.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Free People Dani Tank Top, $20; amazon.com

Buy It! Freie Liebe Straw Clutch Purse, $19.89 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Moshengqi Brazilian Bikini Bathing Suit, $25.99; amazon.com

Buy It! FancyInn 2-Piece Jumpsuit, $34.19 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Buy It! La Blanca Island Goddess Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit, $120; amazon.com

Buy It! Steve Madden Paislee Flat Sandals, $33.99 (orig. $79.95); amazon.com

