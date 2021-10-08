Banana Republic Just Dropped a Huge Sale — Here Are the 10 Best Pieces to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe
Fall is arguably the most exciting time to shop for new pieces for your wardrobe. Think about it: The winter is all about wearing as many clothes as possible; the summer is all about wearing as few as possible; and the spring is all about trying to strike a balance between the two, forever in pursuit of outfits that don't freeze you out or make you sweat.
But during fall, a perfectly balanced time of year, we get to enjoy both sunshine and temperatures that don't oscillate between extremes. And because of that, you can mix, match, and try combinations you may not be able to at other times of year. The best part, though? Fall is a great time to catch some serious sales, like the Fall Style Event at Banana Republic right now. Shoppers can get up to 30 percent off on jackets, sweaters, transitional dresses, and more.
One look at the selection will have you thirsty to swap out your current wardrobe for a whole new autumnal palette. This Double Breasted Blazer, for instance, would look excellent over jeans and a T-shirt, but could also be a heavy hitter in your more formal, back-to-the-office rotation. Banana Republic's Safari Shirtdress is another contender; wear it with ankle boots now, and add leggings or tights when it gets a little bit colder.
There are also several excellent sweaters on sale, including a duster you can throw over everything and a ribbed wool sweater that's so good, you might consider buying a second. And, if you're looking for a standout piece that leans more style than classic, consider this statement-making trench dress, which will look great with the chunky vintage earrings and knee-high boots you've been saving for just the right occasion.
Shop all of the above and the rest of our top 10 picks from the Banana Republic Fall Style Event below. Before you know it, fall will be over — make sure your wardrobe doesn't miss the chance to shine.
