Shoppers Say They Experience 'Maximum Comfort' with This Best-Selling Bra, and It's Up to 65% Off Now
There's no doubt that wireless bras are incredibly comfortable, but they don't always provide the level of support you need. That's where an underwire bra comes in handy and luckily, we found one on Amazon that's comfortable, supportive, and affordable.
The Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra is the best-seller in the site's everyday bras category right now, so you know it's worth it, especially while it's on sale. Not only does it have adjustable straps, but it's also convertible and can be worn as a racerback and a traditional bra. The mesh detailing and angled seams provide more coverage and shape, and it has additional support on the sides for more lift.
It's available in 31 colors and sizes 34B–42DD, but note that not all shades are on sale for $17. Thankfully the white one is and it goes with practically anything, so you might as well stock up.
Buy It! Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra in White, $16.99 (orig. $48); amazon.com
Buying bras online can be a little tricky and intimidating, but there's no need to worry because Amazon's Try Before You Buy program allows you to wear it for up to seven days before committing. Once you decide to keep the bra, make sure to hand wash it or throw it into a garment bag before putting it in the washing machine on a gentle cycle and letting it air dry.
More than 17,000 shoppers love the bra so much they've given it a five-star rating. One reviewer said it's "exactly what I was looking for" and provides "maximum comfort." Another repeat customer described it as their "go-to bra for several years" and added that they will continue to buy the bra in the future because it's just that good.
The search for a supportive wired bra that's actually comfortable has come to an end — shoppers say the Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra "feels like you are wearing nothing," which means it truly is one of the best.
