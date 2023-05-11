This Wireless Bra Is 'So Comfortable', Shoppers Sleep in It — and It's Up to 63% Off at Amazon

 “I put it on and forget I'm even wearing it”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

Published on May 11, 2023 08:00 AM

Bali Womens Comfort Revolution Wireless T-shirt Bra
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

If you find bra shopping tedious, leave it to Amazon shoppers to track down one that's comfortable, supportive, and on major sale.

Amazon slashed the price of the Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless T-Shirt Bra by 63 percent (yes, you read that right). The popular bra is currently one of the top-selling everyday bras on the entire site, meaning shoppers are snapping it up. With the deal, you can add it to your wardrobe for as little as $18 — a steal for a piece you can wear regularly.

Made mostly of soft polyester and some spandex, the bra is lightweight and stretchy. A go-to bra for hot days ahead, the material is moisture-wicking to keep you cool. It has no seams or hardware, so not only is it super comfy but it's also smooth under clothes. Designed to provide full coverage, it has two-ply cups that have removable foam padded inserts.

Bali Womens Comfort Revolution Wireless T-shirt Bra
Amazon

Buy It! Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless T-Shirt Bra in Black, $17.99–$20.99 (orig. $48); amazon.com

The bra is available in sizes ranging from XS up to 3XL. If you need help selecting the right size, there's a handy size chart that breaks down by band and cup size, as well as instructions to calculate bra size, in the product image section. The bra comes in 13 colors, many of which are neutral colors that are easy to wear under clothes.

More than 6,700 customers have given it a five-star rating, praising it with all the best adjectives for a bra: "flattering," "supportive," "breathable," and "buttery soft." One shopper wrote, "I am so excited that I finally found a super comfortable bra for sleeping." Another shopper said, "I'm 74 years old, and this is absolutely the best bra I've ever owned." They also wrote, "I put it on and forget I'm even wearing it."

Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to pick up the Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless T-Shirt Bra while it's still on sale!

Bali Womens Comfort Revolution Wireless T-shirt Bra
Amazon

Buy It! Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless T-Shirt Bra in Beige, $20.99 (orig. $48); amazon.com

Bali Womens Comfort Revolution Wireless T-shirt Bra
Amazon

Buy It! Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless T-Shirt Bra in Navy, $20.99 (orig. $48); amazon.com

