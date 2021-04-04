Shop

Over 17,100 Amazon Shoppers Love This $16 Wireless Bra That’ll Make You ‘Forget You Have It On’

“I'm forever searching for the perfect bra and I think I just found it”
By Sanah Faroke
April 03, 2021 11:00 PM
There are so many bras on the Internet that sometimes it's hard not to get overwhelmed by it all. If you're on the hunt for a comfy bra that's both soft and supportive, you're in good company. Thousands of Amazon shoppers are completely obsessed with the $16 Bali Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra and some even say it has a barely-there feel that'll make you "forget you have it on."

The Bali Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra is known for its comfortable fit and feel thanks to thin foam cups that provide a good amount of support, as well as a soft two-ply cup construction that'll hold breasts up without annoying wires. Additionally, this wireless bra is designed with a super soft waistband that has just the right amount of stretch, so you can feel free to move without feeling constricted. 

And because one bra definitely does not fit all, the Bali bra also has adjustable straps and a hooked back closure to give you the best fit that's ideal for your body and comfort preferences. 

It's no wonder this Amazon best-seller has over 17,100 perfect ratings to date. It's so comfortable that shoppers even call the Comfort Revolution the "most comfortable bra in the world." That's certainly a high praise!

Even shoppers who dislike wearing bras say the Bali Comfort Revolution is an exception, calling it the "best bra ever." "I'm so happy with this purchase!" one reviewer wrote. "I really don't like wearing bras. I bought this for comfort, hoping it would also give my breasts some shape. I am not disappointed! I'm forever searching for the perfect bra and I think I just found it."

Ideal for shoppers with larger breasts, the Bali bra is available in sizes 32B to 42DD. It also comes in 40 different color shades and styles, so you can wear one every day of the week. 

"This bra is incredible. It's literally everything you could ever want," wrote another reviewer. "It doesn't have wire so it's so comfortable to wear all day. The material is soft and the straps are made of the same material, so they don't dig in and leave you wishing you'd gone braless."

If you're still searching for a bra that "feels like a second skin," go with the Bali Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra that starts at just $16 on Amazon. 

