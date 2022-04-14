This Wireless Bra That's 63% Off Is So Comfortable, It Has Amazon Shoppers Feeling Like They 'Hit the Jackpot'
Believe it or not, there is a wireless bra you're still missing from your wardrobe that's super comfortable and versatile.
Instead of settling for an underwire bra or no support at all, consider the Bali Comfort Revolution Shaping Bra while it's 63 percent off. It's backed by 10,000 five-star ratings and has several features that make it worthwhile like wide, no-slip straps and four-way stretch fabric that shapes to your body.
The seamless design can be worn on its own for a workout or under clothes without showing lines. Even though it doesn't have wires, the padded lining, foam cups, and hook-and-eye back closure give it a supportive and secure fit.
The bra is available in 20 colors, but only five are on sale for $18 apiece. That means you can add three of them to your cart for $54 — which is only a few dollars more than the original price for one.
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Shaping Wire-Free Bra in Heather Gray, $17.99 (orig. $48)
It's recommended that the bra be hand-washed, but reviewers said it comes out just as soft and comfortable when cleaned in the washing machine using a lingerie bag. However, it's important to let it air dry to ensure it keeps its shape and doesn't pill.
One five-star reviewer couldn't stop raving about how comfortable the bra is and claimed it's "life changing." They even went so far as to say it's the most comfortable bra they've ever worn. Another shopper who uses the bra for sleeping at night said they ″finally hit the jackpot″ with this find since they don't realize they're wearing it.
The bra is available in sizes XS–3XL (band width 32–46) and is part of Amazon's try before you buy program that lets you try it out for up to seven days free of charge before making the purchase. The program is only for Prime members, but don't worry, you can still do a 30-day free trial for that, too.
A comfortbale wireless bra backed by thousands of shoppers with a free trial and free returns? Don't mind if we do. Keep scrolling to see more pretty colors that are worth adding to your cart.
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Shaping Wire-Free Bra in Classic Denim Heather, $17.99 (orig. $48)
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Shaping Wire-Free Bra in Navy Dot, $17.99 (orig. $48)
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Shaping Wire-Free Bra in Crystal Gray, $17.99 (orig. $48)
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Shaping Wire-Free Bra in Beige Dot, $17.99 (orig. $48)
