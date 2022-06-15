This 'Super Flattering' Tennis Skirt Is One of Amazon's Most-Loved Fashion Finds — and It's on Sale for $24
There was a time when tennis skirts were reserved for the court, but now, they're seen almost everywhere on everyone — regardless of the wearer's athletic abilities — thanks to trendy activewear brands turning the sporty look into stylish streetwear. But you don't have to spend a pretty penny on expensive labels to try this newly crowned summer staple.
Amazon shoppers are currently loving this affordable tennis skirt so much, it has earned a spot on the retailer's Customer's Most-Loved list. And although it's already cost-effective at less than $30, right now, you can snag it on sale for just $24.
Buy It! Baleaf Women's Tennis Skirt in White, $23.79 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
Nearly 8,000 customers have given the Baleaf Women's Tennis Skirt a perfect rating so far, and they rave about how comfortable, flattering, and functional it is. Made with moisture-wicking fabric and a breezy silhouette, the tennis skirt will keep you cool (one shopper called it perfect for "hot summer days") and built-in shorts underneath ensure optimal coverage.
Many reviewers wrote about how much they love exercising in these breezy bottoms, calling them "very comfy for long-distance running." One even noted that they ran 8 miles with "no chafing or riding up." Another claimed that the skirt "keeps [them] cooler than [their] 4- [to] 5-inch running shorts" during summer jogs.
Tennis skirts are just as comfortable and functional as bike shorts, but way more feminine and flirty. Available in 21 colors, there's a pick for everyone, whether you prefer basics like black and white or more summery shades like pink and orange.
Hidden pockets in the shorts provide storage space for your phone, keys, and cards while you're on the go. Some shoppers also said that they forgoed carrying a purse when they wore this "super flattering" tennis skirt to run errands, deeming it conveniently multipurpose. Others have worn the tennis skirt on the golf course, and one wrote that they "felt great in it walking all 18 holes."
Shop the highly-rated women's tennis skirt that you can wear anywhere in more colors below.
Buy It! Baleaf Women's Tennis Skirt in Marigold, $23.79 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Baleaf Women's Tennis Skirt in Black, $23.79 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Baleaf Women's Tennis Skirt in Navy, $23.79 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
