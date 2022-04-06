These Now-$20 Anti-Chafe Bike Shorts Are a 'Game-Changer' Under Skirts and Dresses, According to Shoppers
When it's too hot for leggings and too muggy for denim, bike shorts are the answer, even if you're planning on wearing a skirt or dress. We found a pair on Amazon that's on sale for $20 and can be worn as-is, and also under dresses to prevent chafing.
And we can't forget to mention they have pockets, too.
Buy It! Baleaf Women's 8-Inch High Waist Biker Shorts in Black, $19.99 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com
We know pockets are wonderful on bike shorts for casual wear, but will they be too bulky as an undergarment? Thankfully, the shorts are made with compression spandex that "fit like a second skin," according to reviews, so you have no reason to be concerned. It just means you can leave your purse at home and discreetly carry your essentials.
The stretchy fabric moves with your body and wicks away moisture so you can stay relatively dry, even during a workout. The high-rise waistband and eight-inch inseam provide maximum coverage and protect your thighs from chafing, too. If you prefer something above the knee, then you might want to consider the seven or five-inch options.
One five-star reviewer, who has multiple pairs in different colors, described the shorts as both a "game-changer" for the gym and wearing under dresses and skirts thanks to the soft, breathable fabric. Runners also swear by these shorts since they "stay in place and don't ride up."
Skin-tight shorts aren't for everyone, so if you want a looser fit, the brand recommends ordering a size up. (Be sure to reference the size chart for exact measurements.) You should hand wash or machine wash the shorts with cold water and let them air dry to keep them from shrinking or becoming damaged in the wash.
The shorts are available in sizes XS–3XL and come in a variety of colors, but only select ones are on sale. Black is usually a go-to color, as it goes with everything, but keep scrolling to see other shades that'll spice up your wardrobe.
Buy It! Baleaf Women's 8-Inch High Waist Biker Shorts in Navy Blue, $19.99 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Baleaf Women's 8-Inch High Waist Biker Shorts in Olive Green, $19.99 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Baleaf Women's 8-Inch High Waist Biker Shorts in Purple, $19.99 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com
