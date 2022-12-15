Lifestyle Fashion The Fleece-Lined Leggings That Shoppers Say Feel Like an 'Ultra-Soft Blanket' Are Just $31 at Amazon Right Now Choose from seven colors By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 15, 2022 04:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: amazon Don't let winter weather stop you from enjoying a hike or an outdoor workout; all you need is the proper gear to ensure you don't get too cold. Instead of piling on the layers of clothing and restricting movement, opt for something that's lightweight yet super warm with a fleece lining. More than 17,000 Amazon shoppers have turned to the Baleaf Fleece-Lined Leggings to keep them cozy when temperatures start to drop. They're available in seven colors and range from sizes XS to 3XL. Did we mention they also have large pockets? This additional feature makes them great for jogging and biking since you can carry your important essentials without needing an extra bag. The pants have a high-rise waistband and tight fit that can also double as shapewear underneath a dress or skirt. The exterior is made with a stretchy spandex material while the inside is lined with soft fleece that one reviewer said feels like you're wrapped in an "ultra-soft blanket." Even better? They're on sale for just $31 apiece, so you can add one (or two) pairs to your cart. amazon Buy It! Baleaf Fleece-Lined Winter Leggings with Pockets in Black, $30.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Shopping for clothes online can be nerve wracking because you never truly know how something will fit until you try it on. Thanks to Amazon's Try Before You Buy program you can choose up to six items to be delivered to you to try on, and then you only pay for what you keep. You have seven days to make your selections and then you just return anything that doesn't work out at no extra charge. With this in mind, you can shop for clothing from several Amazon brands without worry, including these fleece-lined leggings. When they first arrive, the leggings might not look like they'd be very warm, but one shopper described them as "deceptively warm" and added that they were "very comfortable [and] not tight or binding at all." Don't miss your chance to stock up on these comfy fleece-lined leggings while they're on sale and eligible for two-day shipping. The sooner you order the sooner you'll be prepared for the season ahead. amazon Buy It! Baleaf Fleece-Lined Winter Leggings with Pockets in Army Green, $30.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com amazon Buy It! Baleaf Fleece-Lined Winter Leggings with Pockets in Navy Blue, $30.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Sarah Jessica Parker and Chrissy Teigen Are Bringing Back These $2 Face Masks Celebrities Favor Shoppers Say This 'Amazingly Soft' Weighted Blanket Feels Like a 'Warm Hug' — and It's on Sale Jennifer Lawrence Bundled Up in a Cozy Knit Beanie You Can Get for $20 at Amazon