The Fleece-Lined Leggings That Shoppers Say Feel Like an 'Ultra-Soft Blanket' Are Just $31 at Amazon Right Now

Don't let winter weather stop you from enjoying a hike or an outdoor workout; all you need is the proper gear to ensure you don't get too cold. Instead of piling on the layers of clothing and restricting movement, opt for something that's lightweight yet super warm with a fleece lining.

More than 17,000 Amazon shoppers have turned to the Baleaf Fleece-Lined Leggings to keep them cozy when temperatures start to drop. They're available in seven colors and range from sizes XS to 3XL. Did we mention they also have large pockets? This additional feature makes them great for jogging and biking since you can carry your important essentials without needing an extra bag.

The pants have a high-rise waistband and tight fit that can also double as shapewear underneath a dress or skirt. The exterior is made with a stretchy spandex material while the inside is lined with soft fleece that one reviewer said feels like you're wrapped in an "ultra-soft blanket."

Even better? They're on sale for just $31 apiece, so you can add one (or two) pairs to your cart.

Buy It! Baleaf Fleece-Lined Winter Leggings with Pockets in Black, $30.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Shopping for clothes online can be nerve wracking because you never truly know how something will fit until you try it on. Thanks to Amazon's Try Before You Buy program you can choose up to six items to be delivered to you to try on, and then you only pay for what you keep. You have seven days to make your selections and then you just return anything that doesn't work out at no extra charge. With this in mind, you can shop for clothing from several Amazon brands without worry, including these fleece-lined leggings.

When they first arrive, the leggings might not look like they'd be very warm, but one shopper described them as "deceptively warm" and added that they were "very comfortable [and] not tight or binding at all."

Don't miss your chance to stock up on these comfy fleece-lined leggings while they're on sale and eligible for two-day shipping. The sooner you order the sooner you'll be prepared for the season ahead.

