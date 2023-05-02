These 'Comfy and Breathable' Bike Shorts 'Prevent Chafing' — and They're Under $20 at Amazon

“Finally, I found a pair of workout shorts to wear under skirts and dresses”

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon

Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 2, 2023 06:00 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

BALEAF Women's High Waist Biker Shorts Tout
Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez

As much as we love shorts and sundress season, thigh chafing is not high on its list of perks. Don't let the threat of friction keep you from rocking your easy, breezy styles this spring and summer. Instead, add a product to your wardrobe that won't sacrifice fashion in the name of function.

The Baleaf Bike Shorts are a great chafing solution, since their stretchy fabric won't budge on your thighs — no matter if you wear them on their own or under dresses and skirts. They're so popular that they've earned bestseller status at Amazon. And right now, you can snag them on sale for as little as $17. Just be sure to click the coupon box before checkout to receive the full discount.

The shorts are made from stretchy, breathable, and moisture-wicking material, making them ideal for beating the heat. They feature two sizable side pockets (one on each leg) that can easily house a smartphone, wallet, or keys, along with a hidden waistband pocket for smaller items. What's more, the waistband provides moderate compression and tummy control, so you can feel secure during workouts or while you're out and about.

The Baleaf Bike Shorts are available in 5-, 7-, and 8-inch lengths, women's sizes XS–3XL, and a variety of colors and patterns. You can snag neutrals like black and navy, plus bolder styles like teal and tie-dye. Discounts vary depending on size and style.

BALEAF Women's 8"/ 7"/ 5" High Waist Biker Shorts
Amazon

Buy It! Baleaf 8-Inch Bike Shorts in Black, $16.98 with coupon (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

More than 57,000 Amazon shoppers have given the bike shorts a perfect rating. One reviewer raved that the shorts became their "new favorite article of clothing" and described them as "comfy and breathable while also not being see-through at all." Another person shared: "I've even worn these during a day at Disneyland and they were comfy all day long."

A third shopper called them "great for summer workouts" and wrote: "Finally, I found a pair of workout shorts to wear under skirts and dresses that have long enough legs so they don't ride up. The fabric is smooth enough so skirts don't cling, and they're great for preventing thigh chafing."

Nip thigh chafing in the bud this season with the help of the highly rated Baleaf Bike Shorts. Shop the bike shorts while they have double discounts at Amazon.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Gisele Bündchen attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Gisele Bündchen's Met Gala Hair Had a Mirror-Like Shine Thanks to This Brazilian-Inspired Brand's $34 Hair Oil
ciara beauty essentials tout
7 Beauty Essentials Ciara Can't Live Without
Priyanka Chopra-Jonas’ Met Gala Glow Comes from the Skincare Wand Taking Over Hollywood
Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala Glow Comes from the Skincare Wand Taking Over Hollywood
Related Articles
Blouses for Women Fashion
Shoppers Get 'Compliments Every Time' They Wear This Amazon Blouse — and It's on Sale for Just $26
Mandy Moore Dresses Her Kids in this Popular Pajama Brand — and It's Having a Major Sale Right Now TOUT
Mandy Moore Dresses Her Kids in This Popular Pajama Brand — and It's Having a Major Sale Right Now
Sandra Bullock attends "The Lost City" UK Screening
We Spotted Sandra Bullock in the Comfy Pant Trend Celebrities Resurrect Every Summer
MIHOLL Women's Short Sleeve V-Neck Shirt Tout
This 'Super Comfy' T-Shirt That Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying Is on Sale Today
Rihanna is seen in Soho on April 25, 2023 in New York City
Rihanna Strolled Through NYC in the Timeless Jean Style Katie Holmes Has Been Wearing All Spring
Kate Middleton Pointed-Toe Flats TOUT
Kate Middleton's $190 Pointed-Toe Flats Are Sold Out, but You Can Get the Look for Only $19
Coastal-Inspired Furniture Finds Tout
Amazon Is Brimming with Coastal-Themed Furniture and Decor Ahead of Summer — and Prices Start at Just $17
Spanx Wide-Leg White Pants
Spanx's New White Pants Are Totally Opaque — and They're Just Like This Flattering Denim Style Hollywood Loves
EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy a romantic getaway in Rome. 22 Apr 2023 Pictured: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas. Photo credit: Backgrid/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Practical Crossbody Bag Reminds Us of a Timeless Style Kate Middleton Always Carries
Bill Hader, Ali Wong TOUT
Ali Wong and Bill Hader Had a Matching Sneaker Moment in the Comfy Brand We've Spotted on Jennifer Garner
XIEERDUO Womens Summer Tops Casual V Neck T Shirts Short Sleeve Shirts Loose Fit Flowy
This 'Versatile' New Top with a Unique Design Detail Is $22 at Amazon Right Now
Women's Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set Tout
This Oprah-Approved Brand's Bamboo Pajama Set Keep Hot Sleepers Cool, and It's Nearly $100 Off Today 
11 Moms on What They Want Most for Mother's Day — All Available on Amazon TOUT
11 Moms Reveal What They Want Most for Mother's Day — and It's All Available on Amazon
Meghan Markle linen set TOUT
Meghan Markle Suited Up for the Lakers Game in a $620 Matching Set — and These Similar No-Fuss Looks Start at $30
Oprah Leather Blazer tout
Oprah Put an Edgy Twist on the Spring Blazer Trend Kate Middleton and Jennifer Garner Are In On
Mother's Day Dresses Roundup Tout
13 Beautiful Mother's Day Dresses That Are on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon Right Now