These 'Comfy and Breathable' Bike Shorts 'Prevent Chafing' — and They're Under $20 at Amazon

As much as we love shorts and sundress season, thigh chafing is not high on its list of perks. Don't let the threat of friction keep you from rocking your easy, breezy styles this spring and summer. Instead, add a product to your wardrobe that won't sacrifice fashion in the name of function.

The Baleaf Bike Shorts are a great chafing solution, since their stretchy fabric won't budge on your thighs — no matter if you wear them on their own or under dresses and skirts. They're so popular that they've earned bestseller status at Amazon. And right now, you can snag them on sale for as little as $17. Just be sure to click the coupon box before checkout to receive the full discount.

The shorts are made from stretchy, breathable, and moisture-wicking material, making them ideal for beating the heat. They feature two sizable side pockets (one on each leg) that can easily house a smartphone, wallet, or keys, along with a hidden waistband pocket for smaller items. What's more, the waistband provides moderate compression and tummy control, so you can feel secure during workouts or while you're out and about.

The Baleaf Bike Shorts are available in 5-, 7-, and 8-inch lengths, women's sizes XS–3XL, and a variety of colors and patterns. You can snag neutrals like black and navy, plus bolder styles like teal and tie-dye. Discounts vary depending on size and style.

Amazon

Buy It! Baleaf 8-Inch Bike Shorts in Black, $16.98 with coupon (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

More than 57,000 Amazon shoppers have given the bike shorts a perfect rating. One reviewer raved that the shorts became their "new favorite article of clothing" and described them as "comfy and breathable while also not being see-through at all." Another person shared: "I've even worn these during a day at Disneyland and they were comfy all day long."

A third shopper called them "great for summer workouts" and wrote: "Finally, I found a pair of workout shorts to wear under skirts and dresses that have long enough legs so they don't ride up. The fabric is smooth enough so skirts don't cling, and they're great for preventing thigh chafing."

Nip thigh chafing in the bud this season with the help of the highly rated Baleaf Bike Shorts. Shop the bike shorts while they have double discounts at Amazon.

