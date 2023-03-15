Nurses Wear These 'Reliable' Sneakers for Long Shifts, and They're at the Lowest Price We've Ever Seen

Even cheaper than Black Friday

By
Mia Huelsbeck
Mia Huelsbeck
Mia Huelsbeck

Published on March 15, 2023 11:30 AM

TWELVES NOCTURNAL BLACK
Photo: Bala

When it comes to shoes, comfort sometimes surpasses style — and that's especially true with running sneakers or work-appropriate slip-ons. But you don't have to compromise since there's a pair of cute and comfy work shoes that shoppers can't get enough of that are on sale right now.

The Bala Twelves Nocturnal Triple Black shoes are back with a deal that's even lower than their most recent Black Friday sale price. You can nab these nurse-approved shoes for just $95, down from $150, but do it quickly because they're discounted only for a limited time.

The Bala Twelves sneakers are built for long shifts and all-day wear, with a foam insole that supports your arches and a cushiony, impact-absorbing outsole, ideal for those who are on their feet all day. The interior of the shoes is flexible, accommodating wider or swollen feet, while the high-traction bottom of the shoe provides a strong grip, made with hospital floors in mind. The shoes are also fluid-resistant, keeping any spilled drinks or raindrops from dampening your feet. And if a spill does arise, they're machine washable when run on a cold, delicate setting.

They are available in five colors, but it should be noted that only the nocturnal black pair is on sale at this $95 price. The sneakers come in sizes 5–12, but sizes are already selling out, so you'll want to hit add to cart quickly.

Bala

Buy It! Bala Twelves Nocturnal Triple Black, $95 (orig. $150); wearebala.com

These shoes have certainly gained many nurses' seals of approval, with one nurse sharing in a review that "they are still comfortable even after three shifts in a row on my feet." Another nurse had nothing but praise for the Bala Twelves and shared, "I have finally found the perfect shoe for my 12-hour days of hustling as an RN."

A final shopper dubbed these sneakers "a must-have," as they have high arches and bunions, and often experience burning pain after walking, but the Bala Twelves allow them to "hike, play, [and] work with comfort."

Check out the Bala Twelves Nocturnal Triple Black shoes while they're still $95, and before your size sells out.

