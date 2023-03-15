Lifestyle Fashion Nurses Wear These 'Reliable' Sneakers for Long Shifts, and They're at the Lowest Price We've Ever Seen Even cheaper than Black Friday By Mia Huelsbeck Mia Huelsbeck Mia Huelsbeck is a writer who covers fashion, lifestyle, entertainment, and commerce content. After receiving her A Levels in English Language & Literature, Art History, and Theater Studies, she began her career in marketing while living abroad in London, working with thought leaders worldwide to create articles discussing important health and business topics. Since then, she has continued to hone her craft, writing content around technology, television, marketing, law, and shopping. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 15, 2023 11:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Bala When it comes to shoes, comfort sometimes surpasses style — and that's especially true with running sneakers or work-appropriate slip-ons. But you don't have to compromise since there's a pair of cute and comfy work shoes that shoppers can't get enough of that are on sale right now.The Bala Twelves Nocturnal Triple Black shoes are back with a deal that's even lower than their most recent Black Friday sale price. You can nab these nurse-approved shoes for just $95, down from $150, but do it quickly because they're discounted only for a limited time. The Bala Twelves sneakers are built for long shifts and all-day wear, with a foam insole that supports your arches and a cushiony, impact-absorbing outsole, ideal for those who are on their feet all day. The interior of the shoes is flexible, accommodating wider or swollen feet, while the high-traction bottom of the shoe provides a strong grip, made with hospital floors in mind. The shoes are also fluid-resistant, keeping any spilled drinks or raindrops from dampening your feet. And if a spill does arise, they're machine washable when run on a cold, delicate setting. They are available in five colors, but it should be noted that only the nocturnal black pair is on sale at this $95 price. The sneakers come in sizes 5–12, but sizes are already selling out, so you'll want to hit add to cart quickly. Bala Buy It! Bala Twelves Nocturnal Triple Black, $95 (orig. $150); wearebala.com I Can't Stop Buying These White Sneakers That Are Stylish, Comfortable, and Hold Up for Years These shoes have certainly gained many nurses' seals of approval, with one nurse sharing in a review that "they are still comfortable even after three shifts in a row on my feet." Another nurse had nothing but praise for the Bala Twelves and shared, "I have finally found the perfect shoe for my 12-hour days of hustling as an RN." A final shopper dubbed these sneakers "a must-have," as they have high arches and bunions, and often experience burning pain after walking, but the Bala Twelves allow them to "hike, play, [and] work with comfort." Check out the Bala Twelves Nocturnal Triple Black shoes while they're still $95, and before your size sells out. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Nate Berkus Just Launched a Chic Homeware Brand You Can Shop at Amazon — and Prices Start at $20 These 'Extremely Comfortable' Everyday Bras Are Going for Just $4 Apiece Right Now This Top-Rated Cardigan That's 'Perfect for Spring' Is Up to 56% Off, and Amazon Shoppers Are Buying Multiples