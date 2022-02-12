Nurses Say These 'Extremely Comfortable' Sneakers Hold Up to 12-Hour Shifts—and They're on Sale
If you're in the market for comfortable footwear, here's your chance to score savings on supportive sneakers that nurses and medical professionals swear by.
When developing the Bala Twelves sneakers, footwear brand Bala collaborated with nurses to create a supportive shoe for people who are on their feet for hours. It features an inner knit material that stretches to fit different foot shapes and even leaves room for swelling. To provide support and comfort, the shoe has an arch M-brace insole and cushioning that absorbs impact and distributes weight evenly. Tailored to the female foot, the sneaker runs from women's sizes 5 to 12 and comes in five colors.
And right now, Bala is offering 20 percent off its cloud-like sneakers with code BALALOVE20. So whether you're on your feet all day or go for long walks, you'll want to snag the nurse-approved sneakers while the deal lasts.
Also worth noting is the sneaker's fluid-resistant outer layer that the brand calls "ShiftShield." Not only does the protective layer help keep your socks and feet dry, but it's also easy to clean and wipe off. And the shoe's rubber outsoles are high-traction, designed to help keep you steady on surfaces both wet and dry.
Nurses (including nursing students) and other medical professionals have left glowing reviews for the sneakers, citing that they're "extremely comfortable" and "super supportive" thanks in part to their "beautiful design." Many reviewers who work up to 16 hours at a time say they "are perfect for long shifts" and help alleviate pain.
Even a nurse with plantar fasciitis said that "these are by far my absolute favorite nursing shoes," claiming that they "don't notice any pain at all" when wearing the sneakers. "My legs and feet do not hurt in the slightest after my long shifts multiple days in a row."
The Bala promo code expires on Wednesday, February 16, but considering the brand's entire inventory sold out when its online store launched in January 2021, this deal is bound to go quickly. Shop the Bala Twelves sneakers below while they're still in stock and on sale!
- Nurses Say These 'Extremely Comfortable' Sneakers Hold Up to 12-Hour Shifts—and They're on Sale
- New Amazon Deals Just for Prime Members Are Here — and Many Come with Double Discounts
- Using This Memory Foam Mattress Topper Is Like Customizing Your Bed — and It's Now Under $50
- Shoppers of All Ages Say This Ultra-Hydrating Moisturizer Works Wonders on Their Skin