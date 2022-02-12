Nurses Say These 'Extremely Comfortable' Sneakers Hold Up to 12-Hour Shifts—and They're on Sale

When developing the Bala Twelves sneakers, footwear brand Bala collaborated with nurses to create a supportive shoe for people who are on their feet for hours. It features an inner knit material that stretches to fit different foot shapes and even leaves room for swelling. To provide support and comfort, the shoe has an arch M-brace insole and cushioning that absorbs impact and distributes weight evenly. Tailored to the female foot, the sneaker runs from women's sizes 5 to 12 and comes in five colors.