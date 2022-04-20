These 'Comfortable and Supportive' Sneakers That Nurses Swear by for 16-Hour Shifts Are on Sale
If you're on your feet all day, you know just how important supportive footwear is — it's just a matter of finding the right pair of shoes. Well, you can officially consider your search over because the go-to comfortable sneakers that nurses recommend are currently on sale.
For a limited time, you can save 15 percent on all four colors of the Bala Twelves sneakers. It comes as no surprise that so many healthcare professionals swear by the supportive shoes since they were created with the help of hundreds of nurses across the country.
So what makes the sneakers so comfortable? Well, they have what the brand calls an HRS cushioning system that helps absorb impact and distribute weight evenly. Plus, the insole features a supportive cushioning that's designed to mold to your arch. Even the knit base layer provides a custom fit by hugging your foot. It also leaves room for swelling.
As for durability, the shoes have a fluid-resistant upper outer layer (including the tongue) that will keep your feet dry during spring showers. In other words, you won't have to walk around in soggy socks if you're caught in the rain. The outer layer is a breeze to clean, too. The brand recommends simply wiping them down with a rag and sanitizer.
Another notable feature is the shoes' high-traction rubber outsoles. They're designed to provide support on wet and dry surfaces.
And while the sneakers were made with the goal of holding up to 12-hour shifts, they've kept nurses and other healthcare professionals comfortable for even longer, according to some of the many glowing reviews. One nurse who worked up to 16-hour shifts even called them "a dream come true."
Shoppers on their feet all day rave that the shoes help alleviate aches, too. One said that they're so "comfortable and supportive" that "I have no back or leg pain after working a long shift in these." Others love the way the sneakers look, calling them "stylish" and "cute."
Ready to invest in nurse-approved footwear? You have until April 23 to save on the Bala Twelves sneakers. Plus, the brand also offers free shipping and exchanges. So go ahead and snag a pair while they're still on sale.
