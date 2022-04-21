Ava Phillippe Looked Ethereal in the Light and Airy Dress Trend Mandy Moore and Nicky Hilton Also Love
How sweet it is!
Leave it to Reese Witherspoon's daughter, Ava Phillippe, to tug at our fashion heartstrings in a major way with her ultra-girly festival look. The 22-year-old social media personality attended Rachel Zoe's annual Zoeasis event in Palm Springs and happily posed for the cameras in the Ornella dress by Loveshackfancy, a prim and proper white prairie dress featuring gorgeous floral embroidery and delicate lace trim details. We have to say her demure ensemble was a breath of fresh (spring) air compared to other festival-goers who were clad in more skin-baring outfits to beat the heat.
Buy It! Loveshackfancy Ornella Dress, $495; revolve.com
Phillippe paired her light and airy outfit with crisp white ankle boots, colorful round sunglasses, layered gold necklaces, and a studded white leather belt to add some edge. We can't help but think that her famous mom likely gave her stamp of approval on this head-to-toe ensemble, and now we want one just like it.
It's no secret that breezy prairie dresses are absolutely everywhere right now, so it goes without saying that if you've been waiting for a sign to pick out a few styles for the summer months ahead, this is it. Phillippe joins other stars including Mandy Moore and Nicky Hilton in reviving this Southern-inspired trend, and the good news is that there are so many fun variations out there for everyone to road test this look.
This Astr the Label dress from Revolve makes for a very convincing dupe of Phillippe's design for a fraction of the price, as does this versatile babydoll style from Abercrombie. We spotted several cute options on Madewell in both prints and solid colors, and this Express eyelet dress with the sexy cutout back may top the list as our all-time favorite find.
Shop more pretty prairie dresses below to keep you cool this summer.
Buy It! Abercrombie Keyhole Babydoll Mini Dress, $70; abercrombie.com
Buy It! Astr the Label Roseville Dress, $128; revolve.com
Buy It! Draper James Tie-Waist Peasant Dress Dress, $115 (orig. $150); draperjames.com
Buy It! Madewell Square-Neck Puff-Sleeve Dress, $128; madewell.com
Buy It! Express Eyelet Cutout Mini Dress, $108; express.com
Buy It! Madewell Ruffled Pleat Mini Dress, $59.99 (orig. $138); madewell.com