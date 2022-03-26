Amazon Shoppers Are Loving These Comfy Sweat Shorts with Pockets — and They're on Sale for $20

Select sizes of the gray pair of the Automet Lounge Shorts currently hold the title of Amazon's top choice for women's sweat shorts, so you know they're the real deal. The comfy bottoms have everything you're looking for in a pair of lounge shorts: a relaxed silhouette, drawstrings for a customized fit, and best of all, pockets. You can either wear them as high-waisted bottoms or fold down the top so they sit lower on your hips.