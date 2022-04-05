You Can Find These Flattering Under-$20 Athletic Shorts in Thousands of Amazon Shopping Carts Right Now
Sometimes, shopping for the perfect pair of shorts feels like you're Goldilocks eating porridge. The options are either too short or too long, and it can take many failed attempts to find one that's just right. But Amazon shoppers are here to save you from the extra spoonfuls — er, try-ons — and point you in the right direction.
The Automet High Waisted Athletic Shorts are the top-seller in women's athletic shorts on Amazon, and they're also currently in the top ten most-bought fashion items on the retailer. In other words, you can find these gym shorts in thousands of shoppers' carts right now, which is a tell-tale sign of a top-notch find. And to make them even more appealing, most color options are currently on sale for less than $20.
Buy It! Automet High Waisted Athletic Shorts in Black, $12.99–$21.99; amazon.com
Featuring a high-waisted, elastic waistband, these workout shorts are comfortable and flattering on a variety of body types. The flowy style eliminates any chance for fabric to dig into your thighs like can happen with some shorts, and instead, the nylon material is breathable and soft, keeping you unrestricted and cool while exercising or simply hanging out. One reviewer dubbed them the "perfect shorts to wear with crop tops to the gym in the summer."
The Automet Athletic Shorts are available in 15 colors ranging from pretty pastels to bold shades like fuschia to neutral grays and browns. And while they're always affordable at $22 or less, right now, many sizes in most colors are discounted — and prices start at just $13. Almost every customer review compares the shorts to pricier pairs from FP Movement by Free People, with multiple calling them "an exact dupe" and saying that if it weren't for the logo, they "don't think you could tell the difference between the two."
Find more colors of the "flattering," "cute," "must-have" shorts below and snag them while they're on sale at Amazon.
Buy It! Automet High Waisted Athletic Shorts in Orange, $12.99–$21.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Automet High Waisted Athletic Shorts in Red Wine, $16.99–$18.69; amazon.com
Buy It! Automet High Waisted Athletic Shorts in Navy, $18.96–$21.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Automet High Waisted Athletic Shorts in Purple, $15.99–$21.99; amazon.com
- You Can Find These Flattering Under-$20 Athletic Shorts in Thousands of Amazon Shopping Carts Right Now
- No Joke, Apple AirPods Are on Sale for $99 at Amazon Today
- Even Dyson Owners Prefer This 'Lightweight' Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — and It's 76% Off Right Now
- Shoppers Are Using These Heavy-Duty Reusable Storage Bags in Place of Moving Boxes — and They're on Sale