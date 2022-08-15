These 'Super Soft' Shorts Have Built-In Spandex That Shoppers Say Helps Prevent Chafing

Fall might be around the corner, but it certainly doesn't feel like it. With a few more weeks of high temperatures under our belts, sticking to shorts for outside walks and lounging around the house feels like a great idea.

To help stay cool, hundreds of Amazon shoppers are adding these "breathable and flowy" Automet Flowy Running Shorts to their carts this week — and they're on sale right now.

The "super soft" shorts are the ultimate warm-weather staple due to their versatility. They're made of a polyester and rayon blend that feels lightweight and breathable, no matter how hot it is outside. Although they look flowy on the outside, there's a supportive spandex lining hidden inside of the shorts that hug the legs to ensure they stay completely opaque, even if you get them wet.

While some running shorts tend to ride up, the stretchy fabric and elastic waistband helps these ones stay in place, all while allowing you to comfortably move around in them, whether you're going for a walk or lounging around the house. The adjustable drawstring tie also lets you customize the waistband for a perfect fit.

Having the ideal combination of softness, breathability, and support, these running shorts have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts over the past week (and they're also on the best-sellers list for athletic shorts), and reviewers are raving about their fabric and fit.

"These shorts are my new favorite workout shorts," one person said, adding that the material is "incredibly comfortable."

A marathon runner, who tried 10 other athletic shorts, said these ones were moisture-wicking and helped reduce chafing. "This [pair] ticks all the boxes," they wrote. Someone else was "obsessed with" their supportive fit. "They're really flattering and feel cool and breezy, but secure at the same time," they said.

Right now, you can get the highly popular Automet Flowy Running Shorts for as little as $22 in multiple colors, like red, blue, and pink. If you're looking for versatile shorts that will help you stay cool through your workouts and the rest of summer, give these ones a try in one (or more!) of the 27 colors available.

