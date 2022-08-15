People.com Lifestyle Fashion These 'Super Soft' Shorts Have Built-In Spandex That Shoppers Say Helps Prevent Chafing No wonder they’re so popular on Amazon right now By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 15, 2022 05:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Fall might be around the corner, but it certainly doesn't feel like it. With a few more weeks of high temperatures under our belts, sticking to shorts for outside walks and lounging around the house feels like a great idea. To help stay cool, hundreds of Amazon shoppers are adding these "breathable and flowy" Automet Flowy Running Shorts to their carts this week — and they're on sale right now. Amazon Buy It! Automet Flowy Running Shorts in Black, $22.98 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The "super soft" shorts are the ultimate warm-weather staple due to their versatility. They're made of a polyester and rayon blend that feels lightweight and breathable, no matter how hot it is outside. Although they look flowy on the outside, there's a supportive spandex lining hidden inside of the shorts that hug the legs to ensure they stay completely opaque, even if you get them wet. While some running shorts tend to ride up, the stretchy fabric and elastic waistband helps these ones stay in place, all while allowing you to comfortably move around in them, whether you're going for a walk or lounging around the house. The adjustable drawstring tie also lets you customize the waistband for a perfect fit. Having the ideal combination of softness, breathability, and support, these running shorts have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts over the past week (and they're also on the best-sellers list for athletic shorts), and reviewers are raving about their fabric and fit. "These shorts are my new favorite workout shorts," one person said, adding that the material is "incredibly comfortable." A marathon runner, who tried 10 other athletic shorts, said these ones were moisture-wicking and helped reduce chafing. "This [pair] ticks all the boxes," they wrote. Someone else was "obsessed with" their supportive fit. "They're really flattering and feel cool and breezy, but secure at the same time," they said. Right now, you can get the highly popular Automet Flowy Running Shorts for as little as $22 in multiple colors, like red, blue, and pink. If you're looking for versatile shorts that will help you stay cool through your workouts and the rest of summer, give these ones a try in one (or more!) of the 27 colors available. Amazon Buy It! The Automet Flowy Running Shorts in Blue, $24.95 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! The Automet Flowy Running Shorts in Khaki, $24.95 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! The Automet Flowy Running Shorts in Pink, $22.98 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! The Automet Flowy Running Shorts in White, $22.98 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! The Automet Flowy Running Shorts in Cyan, $24.95 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.