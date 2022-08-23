Amazon Shoppers Can't Get Enough of This 'Magic Dress' That's Now on Sale for $30

There's no better way to spruce up your wardrobe than by adding a dress. Even if you don't consider yourself a "dress person," that doesn't mean there isn't one out there for you. Amazon shoppers have found a midi they are calling "very comfortable" — and even customers who don't normally wear dresses are gravitating toward it.

The Auselily Women's Short Sleeve Swing Dress with Pockets has garnered more than 4,400 five-star ratings — and right now, the "very flattering" dress is on sale for $30, depending on which color you choose.

Made from rayon and spandex, this midi dress is soft, stretchy, and lightweight, making it ideal for warmer temperatures when worn on its own. It can be styled for cooler weather with a light jacket and boots.

Its loose fit flatters various body types, according to shoppers, and it stops right at the knee to show off those legs and allow for a nice breeze. Plus, it has two roomy pockets, which means you can keep your keys, wallet, and phone on you without having to carry a purse.

Amazon

Buy It! Auselily Women's Short Sleeve Swing Dress with Pockets, $29.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Available in sizes up to 3X-large, the "magic dress" comes in a wide selection of 30 colors and prints. There are numerous solid hues to choose from, including black, navy blue, and dark green, and patterns too, such as tie-dye, snake, and floral.

Thousands of shoppers have nothing but compliments for this dress that has "amazing versatility." One five-star reviewer shared, "This dress looks great with cardigan sweaters or jackets, a scarf or a shawl, or when paired with the right pullover top, it can double-duty as a skirt. It can be dressed up or down and worn with sandals, sneakers, flats, or heels."

Another shopper explained that they are a teacher and this dress meets their needs for "movement" and "feeling comfortable" both in and out of the classroom.

An additional enthusiastic reviewer encouraged shoppers to "say YES to the dress!" They also shared that "it washes and [dries] perfectly," highlighting the dress' "good material, and pockets." They concluded: "Seriously at this price, you can not go wrong!" Plus, multiple reviewers have pointed out that they receive "so many compliments" when they wear this dress so what's not to love?

If you're looking for a dress to wear during these last few weeks of summer and into the fall, Amazon shoppers would agree this short-sleeve swing dress with pockets is what you want to add to your cart right now.

Amazon

Buy It! Auselily Women's Short Sleeve Swing Dress with Pockets, $29.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Auselily Women's Short Sleeve Swing Dress with Pockets, $29.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.