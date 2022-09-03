Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing Oversized Blazers Ahead of Fall, and You Can Get in on the Trend for Under $50

Chrissy Teigen and Hilary Duff are fans

By
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton

Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities (including lots of drag queens), but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 3, 2022 07:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Asvivid Pocketed Blazer
Photo: Amazon

It's officially September, and you know what that means: It's time to break out the blazers.

The layering staple is a must-have for fall, and some celebs have already started experimenting with the outfit possibilities. Kate Hudson recently stepped out in an oversized pin-striped blazer and jeans, Hilary Duff went for a mint green style paired with stilettos, and Chrissy Teigen took maternity fashion to the next level by elevating a cream slip dress with a caramel blazer (and a giant baguette, for flair).

If you don't already have a stash of blazers to bring out of hibernation, don't fret — you can stock up on one that Amazon shoppers love. It's not nearly as expensive as some styles seen around Hollywood (i.e. Teigen's $3,000 one from The Row), but it's just as chic. Enter: the Asvivid oversized blazer.

Asvivid Pocketed Blazer
Amazon

Buy It! Asvivid Casual Blazer in Khaki Plaid, $46.98 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Not only is it currently on sale for just under $50, but it's also available in 33 patterns and colors — including brown plaid (a timeless classic), solid black, camel, and houndstooth — and comes in sizes S to XXL. Most styles feature trendy buttons, a notched collar, and decorative double flap pockets on the front. And its 16,000-plus five-star ratings make it an easy, sound shopping choice.

One shopper wrote that it's "gorgeous" and "worth every penny." Another raved that the material is super high quality, making it "so flattering and comfortable." Someone else even said it's comparable to a $200 blazer. "Loved it so much I bought it in another color as well," they added.

Now that you're convinced you need one, grab a few colors to keep your fall wardrobe extra (pumpkin) spicey. Styled with your favorite warm latte and pair of boots, you'll be wearing them all autumn long.

Asvivid Pocketed Blazer
Amazon

Buy It! Asvivid Casual Blazer in Black, $46.98 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Asvivid Pocketed Blazer
Amazon

Buy It! Asvivid Casual Blazer in Brown, $46.98; amazon.com

Asvivid Pocketed Blazer
Amazon

Buy It! Asvivid Casual Blazer in Red Houndstooth, $47.98 ; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Kate Hudson; Rachel Brosnahan; Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and Kate Hudson Are Already Dressing Like It's Fall — and Now We Are, Too
Hilary Duff; The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer
​​Hilary Duff Just Wore This Fall Wardrobe Staple in an Unexpected Color — Shop Lookalikes Starting at $40
Hilary Duff fall flannel
Hilary Duff Layered a Matching Workout Set with a '90s Grunge Staple That Makes a Return Every Fall
Chrissy Teigen attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Chrissy Teigen Cooked Shrimp Toast in the Breezy Shirt Style You Should Have on Heavy Rotation This Fall 
Sidefeel crochet sweater
Shoppers Keep Buying This New Sweater with Crochet Detail on Amazon, and It's 40% Off Right Now
BTFBM Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Half Zip Pullover Sweater
Shoppers Say This Comfy Half-Zip Sweater Is 'Worth Every Penny,' and It's on Sale for Under $40
Dokotoo Womens Corduroy Button Down Shirt
Shoppers Are Wearing This Shacket That's 'Perfect for Fall' with Everything They Own, and It's on Sale
Reese Witherspoon out and about on August 27, 2022 in New York City.
Reese Witherspoon Topped Off Her Pretty Maxi Dress with the Staple Jacket Every Summer-to-Fall Closet Needs
Amazon Fall dresses
10 Gorgeous Fall Dresses Under $50 That You Can Get at Amazon Right Now
Eva Longoria, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Gigi Hadid, Eva Longoria, and More Celebrities Have Been Wearing Baggy Khaki Pants on Repeat
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff Grabbed Lunch in a TikTok Trend That's Too Comfy and Practical to Be a Passing Fad
Maidenform Pure Comfort Lace Bralette
Deal Alert! Amazon Shoppers Call This the 'Perfect Bra,' and It's 50% Off Right Now
Hanes Women’s Slub Knit Hoodie
This Best-Selling Hanes Zip-Up Hoodie Is a 'Closet Staple,' and It's on Sale for as Little as $11 at Amazon
Stylish Corduroy Long-Sleeve Top
Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Corduroy Shacket That's 'Perfect for Fall' and on Sale for $28 Right Now
gwyneth-paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Wore This Breezy Closet Chameleon While Hanging Out with Kate Hudson in the Hamptons
GRACE KARIN Womens Casual High Waist Pencil Pants
Shoppers Say These Work-Ready Pencil Pants 'Feel Like Sweatpants,' and They're on Sale