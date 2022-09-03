Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing Oversized Blazers Ahead of Fall, and You Can Get in on the Trend for Under $50

It's officially September, and you know what that means: It's time to break out the blazers.

The layering staple is a must-have for fall, and some celebs have already started experimenting with the outfit possibilities. Kate Hudson recently stepped out in an oversized pin-striped blazer and jeans, Hilary Duff went for a mint green style paired with stilettos, and Chrissy Teigen took maternity fashion to the next level by elevating a cream slip dress with a caramel blazer (and a giant baguette, for flair).

If you don't already have a stash of blazers to bring out of hibernation, don't fret — you can stock up on one that Amazon shoppers love. It's not nearly as expensive as some styles seen around Hollywood (i.e. Teigen's $3,000 one from The Row), but it's just as chic. Enter: the Asvivid oversized blazer.

Not only is it currently on sale for just under $50, but it's also available in 33 patterns and colors — including brown plaid (a timeless classic), solid black, camel, and houndstooth — and comes in sizes S to XXL. Most styles feature trendy buttons, a notched collar, and decorative double flap pockets on the front. And its 16,000-plus five-star ratings make it an easy, sound shopping choice.

One shopper wrote that it's "gorgeous" and "worth every penny." Another raved that the material is super high quality, making it "so flattering and comfortable." Someone else even said it's comparable to a $200 blazer. "Loved it so much I bought it in another color as well," they added.

Now that you're convinced you need one, grab a few colors to keep your fall wardrobe extra (pumpkin) spicey. Styled with your favorite warm latte and pair of boots, you'll be wearing them all autumn long.

