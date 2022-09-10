This Cozy Cardigan from Amazon Is a 'Cottagecore Wardrobe Staple,' and So Many Colors Are on Sale

Your fall decor may be all squared away, but what about your autumn wardrobe? While denim jackets and leather boots are all essentials, nothing epitomizes the arrival of the season quite like a cozy sweater. Not just any sweater, either — one that looks slouchy, is comfy, and goes with everything else in your closet.

If you're in search of that perfect fall sweater, shoppers have found it in the form of a cardigan from Astylish, which some have deemed their "new favorite sweater." Whether you're after a pumpkin spice shade, a refreshing light purple, or a timeless neutral, the sweater with 8,700 perfect ratings comes in a color for every occasion.

Buy It! Astylish Chunky Knit Cardigan Sweater in Green, $26.51 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Its long sleeves and soft material make it cozy enough to wear with the arrival of cooler weather, too. "I live in the north where any time of year it can get unexpectedly cold. This cardigan is so warm and comfy, I wear it nearly every day around the house and bring it to work often," wrote a shopper. "If I could give this cardigan 10 stars I would."

The cardigan is available in 40 colors and five sizes, from small to XXL. Some of the shades are even on sale, so you can grab a few to fully round out your fall closet, as quite a few customers have done. While sweaters are typically known for being difficult to wash (and shrinking instantly), handfuls of shoppers noted that the sweater held up in the washing machine and didn't lose its shape or color.

Cardigans are practical and key pieces that can be styled with anything. The oversized fit of this one is ideal for warming up a maxi or midi dress and is a great choice for wearing with jeans and ankle boots, too. It's not tied to any one style type, either, making it a super adaptable item. One customer noted that it's a "cottagecore wardrobe staple," while another added that it's a "great boyfriend-style cardigan."

Complete your fall clothing capsule with a cardigan that doesn't sacrifice fashion but still keeps you perfectly cozy all season. Keep scrolling to add more colors to your cart before this deal ends.

