This Cozy Cardigan from Amazon Is a 'Cottagecore Wardrobe Staple,' and So Many Colors Are on Sale

“I wear it nearly every day around the house and bring it to work often”

By
Melissa Epifano
Melissa Epifano
Melissa Epifano

Melissa Epifano is a writer and editor with over five years of experience. She covers a variety of lifestyle topics but typically gravitates toward home design and fashion. She has been published on sites such as PEOPLE, MyDomaine, The Spruce, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple. After spending a few years in New York, Melissa now lives with her fiancé in Bath, UK, and runs a wide-fit shoe brand.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 10, 2022 12:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Astylish Womens Open Front Long Sleeve Chunky Knit Cardigan
Photo: Amazon

Your fall decor may be all squared away, but what about your autumn wardrobe? While denim jackets and leather boots are all essentials, nothing epitomizes the arrival of the season quite like a cozy sweater. Not just any sweater, either — one that looks slouchy, is comfy, and goes with everything else in your closet.

If you're in search of that perfect fall sweater, shoppers have found it in the form of a cardigan from Astylish, which some have deemed their "new favorite sweater." Whether you're after a pumpkin spice shade, a refreshing light purple, or a timeless neutral, the sweater with 8,700 perfect ratings comes in a color for every occasion.

Astylish Womens Open Front Long Sleeve Chunky Knit Cardigan
Amazon

Buy It! Astylish Chunky Knit Cardigan Sweater in Green, $26.51 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Its long sleeves and soft material make it cozy enough to wear with the arrival of cooler weather, too. "I live in the north where any time of year it can get unexpectedly cold. This cardigan is so warm and comfy, I wear it nearly every day around the house and bring it to work often," wrote a shopper. "If I could give this cardigan 10 stars I would."

The cardigan is available in 40 colors and five sizes, from small to XXL. Some of the shades are even on sale, so you can grab a few to fully round out your fall closet, as quite a few customers have done. While sweaters are typically known for being difficult to wash (and shrinking instantly), handfuls of shoppers noted that the sweater held up in the washing machine and didn't lose its shape or color.

Cardigans are practical and key pieces that can be styled with anything. The oversized fit of this one is ideal for warming up a maxi or midi dress and is a great choice for wearing with jeans and ankle boots, too. It's not tied to any one style type, either, making it a super adaptable item. One customer noted that it's a "cottagecore wardrobe staple," while another added that it's a "great boyfriend-style cardigan."

Complete your fall clothing capsule with a cardigan that doesn't sacrifice fashion but still keeps you perfectly cozy all season. Keep scrolling to add more colors to your cart before this deal ends.

Astylish Womens Open Front Long Sleeve Chunky Knit Cardigan
Amazon

Buy It! Astylish Chunky Knit Cardigan Sweater in Yellow Brown, $26.51–$31.19 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Astylish Womens Open Front Long Sleeve Chunky Knit Cardigan
Amazon

Buy It! Astylish Chunky Knit Cardigan Sweater in Red, $29.83–$35.09 with coupon (orig. $38.99); amazon.com

Astylish Womens Open Front Long Sleeve Chunky Knit Cardigan
Amazon

Buy It! Astylish Chunky Knit Cardigan Sweater in Light Purple, $29.83 with coupon (orig. $38.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor, and more.

Related Articles
Merokeety Women's Puff Long Sleeve Cable Knit Cardigan Sweater with Pockets
Shoppers Are Loving This Cozy Cardigan with Pockets That Just Arrived at Amazon
Cable Knit Hooded Sweater
Amazon Shoppers Are Already Loving This Just-Launched Sweater That's the 'Perfect Change of Season Piece'
ANRABESS Women Crewneck Long Sleeve Oversized Cable Knit Chunky Pullover
Amazon Shoppers Rave About This 'Super Cute' Sweater Dress, Now on Sale for as Little as $34
Sidefeel crochet sweater
Shoppers Keep Buying This New Sweater with Crochet Detail on Amazon, and It's 40% Off Right Now
QUALFORT Women's Cardigan Sweater
Amazon Shoppers Call This the 'Perfect Cardigan' — and It's on Sale for as Little as $31
MEROKEETY Women's Open Front Chunky Knit Cardigan
Shoppers Say This On-Sale Cardigan That's Topping Amazon's Charts Is 'a Must-Have'
merokeety striped high waist t shirt midi dress with pockets
This 'Flattering' Midi Dress with Pockets Is a 'Must-Buy' for Fall, Shoppers Say — and It's Less Than $32
KINLONSAIR Women’s Long Sleeve Henley T Shirt
Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Chart-Climbing Ribbed Shirt That's as Little as $20 Right Now
Sweats Roundup Tout
Shopper-Loved Sweats with Steep Discounts Are All Over Amazon — If You Know Where to Look
Flowy Maxi Dress
Amazon Shoppers Keep Adding This Flowy Maxi Dress to Their Carts for Fall — and It's on Sale
Hanes Women’s Slub Knit Hoodie
This Best-Selling Hanes Zip-Up Hoodie Is a 'Closet Staple,' and It's on Sale for as Little as $11 at Amazon
BTFBM Women Summer Bohemian Floral Casual Wrap
Amazon Shoppers Are Flocking to This 'Very Comfortable' $38 Midi Dress with Ruffle Sleeves Right Now
Dokotoo Womens Corduroy Button Down Shirt
Shoppers Are Wearing This Shacket That's 'Perfect for Fall' with Everything They Own, and It's on Sale
ZESICA Women's Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Loose Oversized Chunky Knitted Pullover Sweater
This Chart-Climbing Sweater with 12,700+ Perfect Ratings Is 30% Off at Amazon Right Now
Gap Labor Day sale
Classic Basics and Cozy Transitional Layers for Fall Are Up to 75% Off at Gap's Labor Day Weekend Sale
Amazon Fall dresses
10 Gorgeous Fall Dresses Under $50 That You Can Get at Amazon Right Now