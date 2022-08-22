Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Corduroy Shacket That's 'Perfect for Fall' and on Sale for $28 Right Now

Fall weather can be so unpredictable — some days, it feels hot enough to wear a dress, while others require jackets and boots. That's why having shirt jackets (a.k.a. "shackets") on hand for autumn is key: They're lightweight, yet keep you covered in case the weather turns.

Amazon shoppers claim to have found one that's "perfect for fall." The Astylish Corduroy Long-Sleeve Top appeared on Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts recently, indicating that it's seen a sharp uptick in sales. That's likely because it's thick enough to keep you warm, fashionably on trend, and on sale for under $30.

The popular top is made of a thin corduroy material that looks fall-ready yet feels lightweight and breezy. The button-down offers full coverage when you need it, and when you don't (like during those afternoon coffee runs), you can tie it around your waist. You can also roll up the cuffed sleeves for more air.

The oversized top also features a collar, tortoiseshell buttons, and a bust pocket, and it's available in a whopping 40 solid colors and patterns

With over 4,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, the seasonal style is a hit with shoppers. "This is the perfect shirt-jacket for spring and fall," noted one reviewer, who called the material "super soft."

Another person called it their new go-to jacket for fall. "This is perfect for layering over anything and is thick enough to act as a light jacket," they said.

"I can't even begin to count how many compliments I've gotten while wearing this shirt," someone else added of this closet staple.

Right now, you can get the Astylish Corduroy Long-Sleeve Top in multiple colors with double discounts thanks to a sale and an Amazon coupon. Prices starting at just $28 —shop more colors below.

