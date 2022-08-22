Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Corduroy Shacket That's 'Perfect for Fall' and on Sale for $28 Right Now

“I can't even begin to count how many compliments I've gotten while wearing this shirt”

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

Published on August 22, 2022 10:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Stylish Corduroy Long-Sleeve Top
Photo: Amazon

Fall weather can be so unpredictable — some days, it feels hot enough to wear a dress, while others require jackets and boots. That's why having shirt jackets (a.k.a. "shackets") on hand for autumn is key: They're lightweight, yet keep you covered in case the weather turns.

Amazon shoppers claim to have found one that's "perfect for fall." The Astylish Corduroy Long-Sleeve Top appeared on Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts recently, indicating that it's seen a sharp uptick in sales. That's likely because it's thick enough to keep you warm, fashionably on trend, and on sale for under $30.

Stylish Corduroy Long-Sleeve Top
Amazon

Buy It! Astylish Corduroy Long-Sleeve Top in Beige, $28 with coupon (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

The popular top is made of a thin corduroy material that looks fall-ready yet feels lightweight and breezy. The button-down offers full coverage when you need it, and when you don't (like during those afternoon coffee runs), you can tie it around your waist. You can also roll up the cuffed sleeves for more air.

The oversized top also features a collar, tortoiseshell buttons, and a bust pocket, and it's available in a whopping 40 solid colors and patterns

With over 4,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, the seasonal style is a hit with shoppers. "This is the perfect shirt-jacket for spring and fall," noted one reviewer, who called the material "super soft."

Another person called it their new go-to jacket for fall. "This is perfect for layering over anything and is thick enough to act as a light jacket," they said.

"I can't even begin to count how many compliments I've gotten while wearing this shirt," someone else added of this closet staple.

Right now, you can get the Astylish Corduroy Long-Sleeve Top in multiple colors with double discounts thanks to a sale and an Amazon coupon. Prices starting at just $28 —shop more colors below.

Stylish Corduroy Long-Sleeve Top
Amazon

Buy It! Astylish Corduroy Long-Sleeve Top in Black, $28 with coupon (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Stylish Corduroy Long-Sleeve Top
Amazon

Buy It! Astylish Corduroy Long-Sleeve Top in Brown, $28 with coupon (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

Stylish Corduroy Long-Sleeve Top
Amazon

Buy It! Astylish Corduroy Long-Sleeve Top in Green, $28 with coupon (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Stylish Corduroy Long-Sleeve Top
Amazon

Buy It! Astylish Corduroy Long-Sleeve Top in Red, $28 with coupon (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

Stylish Corduroy Long-Sleeve Top
Amazon

Buy It! Astylish Corduroy Long-Sleeve Top in Sky Blue, $28 with coupon (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

