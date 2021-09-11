Shoppers Crowned This Cozy Corduroy Long-Sleeve Top a 'Closet Staple,' and It's Just $32
Fall is right around the corner, and that means it's time to stock up sweaters, comfy boyfriend jeans, and button downs — you know, all the cute autumn fashion essentials. And if you're looking for something that'll give you a cool, outerwear jacket look without making you too warm, check out the Astylish Corduroy Long-Sleeve Top that's comfy cozy for 70-degree weather and is the perfect "closet staple" for $32.
The "high-quality" corduroy shirt is lightweight enough to start wearing right now, yet has the ultimate snuggly texture that's perfect for fall and even winter. Although the top is thinner than a typical jacket, shoppers share that it's comfortably warm and say it has a silky soft interior lining that overheaters can appreciate. Trust us, it'll feel like you're wearing pajamas while looking so put together. Just throw on comfy boots and a hat, and you're ready for brunch, a football game, or drinks out.
The long-sleeve top has cute faux horn buttons that line the front and a large breast pocket that can hold tiny knickknacks like your keys or a hair tie. The blouse has a classic collar and a flattering V-neckline while buttoned. But shoppers agree they like to wear the versatile top either fully buttoned, slightly buttoned with a tank peaking through, or completely undone so their outfit underneath can shine. It's the relaxed shirt jacket you never knew you needed, especially since it's "perfect for layering over anything."
You may notice that the top runs a bit big to give you that trendy, oversized look you've been seeing on celebrities and all over social media this season. It's perfect to wear out or tucked in for added dimension, and reviewers confirm that it's not too long in the back. Honestly, this shirt can go with any staple you already have in your closet, like your boyfriend jeans, skirts, and even knotted over a dress.
The Amazon best-seller with over 1,300 five-star ratings comes in 11 solid colors, including autumnal hues like brown, wine, green, and yellow that are "even more beautiful" in person. Plus, it's available in two plaid prints that totally give off cabin vibes. These shirt/jacket hybrids are so stylish, shoppers can't help but buy in multiple colors. Who can blame them?
"I'm obsessed," writes one Amazon shopper. "Such light material and great quality — perfect for a chilly spring/summer night when you just want to throw something on over a cute outfit. Already got compliments on it and I haven't even been wearing it for a week. I'm so obsessed that I'm buying another color! Totally recommend."
"I like to stay a little trendy and I'm always chilly, so I bought this shirt a size up and have literally worn it every other day with jeans, a dress, and over [pajamas]," writes another. "I get so many compliments… Its weight is a little lighter than a jean jacket, but heavier than a normal shirt. I think I'll get year round wear out of this piece!"
Get the cool fall look this season with the popular Astylish Corduroy Long-Sleeve Top that's just $32 on Amazon.
