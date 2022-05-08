AAPI Month: Asian-Owned Brands to Support Now and Always

"Blume started with the mission of making periods less shameful, and in turn created products that are free of sulfates, silicone, and parabens. It was founded by two sisters, and the company donates a portion of sales from every single item to Days for Girls, which helps young women learn about periods in a non-shameful way. In terms of products, I love the Daydreamer Face Wash (which is also a 2021 Byrdie Eco Beauty Award Winner). It's super lightweight and not greasy at all, and it removes my makeup from the day prior. It also doesn't strip my skin, so if I forget to put a moisturizer on after it, it's not the end of the world." —Meg Lappe, senior editorial director, commerce news and deals