AAPI Month: Asian-Owned Brands to Support Now and Always
May is Asian American Pacific Islander Month, which means there's never been a better time to show your support for this community.
Donating and getting involved with organizations like the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund and Stop AAPI Hate are great first steps, but you can also harness your spending power and make meaningful purchases from Asian-American-owned brands.
We rounded up a comprehensive list of incredible AAPI-owned fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands that you can shop this month — and every month. The inspiring founders behind these brands have motivating stories to tell and innovative products we know you'll love. Keep scrolling to discover our favorites!
Asian-Owned Fashion Brands
Amyo
If you're looking for delicate, dainty jewelry, Amyo has you covered. This New York-based and female-founded and -operated jewelry line was launched by seasoned Korean-American jewelry designer Gina Nam, who grew up in a family of jewelers. She quickly noticed how wasteful the industry can be trying to keep up with trends, so she set out to make minimalist and evergreen pieces meant to last at an affordable price point.
Shop at: amyojewelry.com
Avre Life
This female-founded sustainable footwear brand makes stylish and comfy sneakers that are thoughtfully designed and produced with the planet in mind. Co-founder Julie Kuo developed an innovative manufacturing and design process to produce Avre footwear from recycled materials, meaning each shoe is knitted with fibers created from recycled P.E.T. plastic water bottles through Repreve.
Shop at: avrelife.com
Chunks
"A '90s trend making a comeback, hair clips have been on the rise since summer 2021 — but it's hard to find options cute enough for daily wear. That's where Chunks comes in. Tiffany Ju's one-woman basement operation has evolved since its birth in 2019 into a small team, with an emphasis on building community and promoting good vibes. Chunks hair clips are full of personality, and as a Vans lover, I'm living for the checkered claw in lavender for spring." —Susan Brickell, associate editorial director, travel commerce
Shop at: chunks.shop
Cuyana
"Cuyana is on a mission to create fewer, better things to make streamlining your wardrobe easy, which is probably why its sleek, vegan leather bags are loved by Meghan Markle. My favorite is the Mini Double Loop Bag, a teeny-tiny crossbody that surprisingly holds so much. If you're looking to invest in a beautiful and functional bag, head to Cuyana." —Alex Warner, senior writer & strategist
Shop at: cuyana.com
Dagne Dover
"Dagne Dover was founded by three women, including Korean-American CEO Melissa Shin Mash, with a mission to create problem-solving, well-designed bags and a commitment to being more sustainable. My favorite piece from the brand is the Dakota Neoprene Backpack, which doubles as a commuter and gym bag since it can hold all of your daily essentials — a work laptop, change of clothes, workout sneakers, water bottle, and more. I love the sleek look, exterior pocket for keeping wallets and phones close at hand, pass-through sleeve that fits over the handle of a suitcase to make travel seamless, and the fact that it's made with recycled plastic bottles." —Susan Brickell, associate editorial director, travel commerce
Shop at: dagnedover.com
Emi Jay
Y2K-inspired hair clips are back in a big way this season, and Emi Jay has several nostalgic styles that will hold your hair back in style. The brand prides itself on producing bold, feminine styles (hair clips, scrunchies, headbands) with high-quality materials and has a running list of celebrity fans, including Kendall Jenner, Emma Chamberlain, and Hailey Bieber.
Shop at: revolve.com
Gatherall
Frustrated by the backless and strapless bras available on the market, founder Louise Lai (of Thai and Chinese heritage) set out to create her own with Gatherall. After three years of research and development, she developed a U.S. patent-pending revolutionary backless, strapless, adhesive silicone bra that actually stays put.
Shop at: jcrew.com and wegatherall.com
Kinflyte
You'll stand a little straighter with a Kinflyte bra. This brand creates supportive styles (think bras, tops, bottoms, and more) that are designed to improve your posture and your lifestyle. Plus, the bras come in sizes in XXS–6XL.
Shop at: kinflyte.com
Love, Bonito
Love, Bonito was founded in Singapore by a team of all-Asian women with a mission to empower confidence through style by creating thoughtful and well-made clothing. The Southeast Asian fashion powerhouse is known for its modern, minimalist-chic wardrobe staples and flattering, feminine styles that look good on just about everyone.
Shop at: lovebonito.com
Pinsy
"Pinsy makes the prettiest shapewear I've ever laid eyes on, and the smoothing bodysuits (or 'shapesuits') are just as comfortable and flattering as one might hope. I've worn my lace style with jeans for a night out, as well as layered under a slip dress for added support." —Jennifer Chan, commerce writer
Shop at: wearpinsy.com
Pond Los Angeles
"Pond Los Angeles founder Daphne Chen has always wanted to make products that make travel easier. And the brand's super cozy Essential Hoodie is the one piece of clothing I always reach for when I'm heading to the airport. It's got a built-in eye mask for catching some beauty rest on the flight and a hidden pocket perfect for stowing your phone while in transit." —Karen Chen, editorial project manager, lifestyle
Shop at: pondla.com
Short Story
Founder Isabella Sun knew it was time to launch Short Story when her shopping frustration as a petite woman turned into a stroke of genius. Sun left her high-powered job on Wall Street to launch this savvy subscription business that helps women 5'4" and under dress with ease and confidence.
Shop at: my.shortstorybox.com
Sonia Hou
Chinese-American designer Sonia Hou started her business in an effort to make affordable yet high-quality jewelry that didn't tarnish, flake, or irritate her skin. Her gold vermeil chopstick earrings are a standout.
Shop at: soniahou.com
Asian-Owned Beauty Brands
Blume
"Blume started with the mission of making periods less shameful, and in turn created products that are free of sulfates, silicone, and parabens. It was founded by two sisters, and the company donates a portion of sales from every single item to Days for Girls, which helps young women learn about periods in a non-shameful way. In terms of products, I love the Daydreamer Face Wash (which is also a 2021 Byrdie Eco Beauty Award Winner). It's super lightweight and not greasy at all, and it removes my makeup from the day prior. It also doesn't strip my skin, so if I forget to put a moisturizer on after it, it's not the end of the world." —Meg Lappe, senior editorial director, commerce news and deals
Shop at: blume.com
Cocokind
"I love to spread the good word of Cocokind, a brand that skips endocrine-disrupting chemicals and focuses on gentle, effective botanicals. They also measure and share their carbon footprint on each label, transparency that every brand should echo." —Rachel Nussbaum, editor, beauty commerce
Shop at: cocokind.com
Eadem
"Co-founded by Alice Lin Glover and Marie Kouadio Amouzame, Eadem skincare is designed by women of color for people of color. I love how its Milk Marvel Dark Spot Serum brightens acne scars and lessens hyperpigmentation, and its newest launch, the Cloud Cushion moisturizer, is actually inspired by snow mushrooms, a classic ingredient in East Asian cooking." —Nina Huang, commerce writer, lifestyle
Shop at: eadem.co
Everyday Humans
Everyday Humans founder Charlotte Chen Pienaar created a pro-planet SPF brand that's so popular, there are often waitlists for restocks on her sustainable skincare line. The brand just launched Rose From Above, the first sunscreen to incorporate upcycled ingredients, which serves double-duty as a primer and barrier protector.
Shop at: everyday-humans.com
Evolvetogether
"This personal health brand, co-founded by Cynthia Sakai, is popular among celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Sarah Jessica Parker, to name a few. Its stylish, city-inspired KN95 masks are my go-to any time I have to step out to meet friends." —Nina Huang, commerce writer, lifestyle
Shop at: evolvetogether.com
Fable & Mane
"Sephora's competitive best-seller charts are home to some of the hardest-working products in the world, so it's a testament to Fable & Mane's formulas that within two years of launching, its hair oil has secured a top spot. At work: Ashwagandha and castor oil, which support scalp circulation and hair growth." —Rachel Nussbaum, editor, beauty commerce
Shop at: sephora.com
Glow Recipe
Glow Recipe is the K-beauty-inspired brand that formulates natural, fruit-powered skincare products, and the new Glow Niacinamide Sunscreen SPF 50 is a must for summer. It's a gentle chemical and mineral sunscreen that hydrates and evens skin tone over time with effective ingredients like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and aloe.
Shop at: glowrecipe.com
Hero Cosmetics
"Hero Cosmetics is already known for its incredibly popular Mighty Patch pimple stickers that sell every three seconds, but I'm in love with its other skincare products, too. The brand's sunscreen is one that I swear by for a no-white-cast, non-greasy finish, and its body wash leaves skin soft without feeling dry." —Nina Huang, commerce writer, lifestyle
Shop at: herocosmetics.us
Honua
"I was first turned onto Honua by its ultra-light sunscreen, and the Hawaiian-founded brand's Aloha Youth Serum is just as good. The brand was founded by an esthetician and combines the region's traditional healing plants with 2022's skincare technology — so much good stuff." —Rachel Nussbaum, editor, beauty commerce
Shop at: honuaskincare.com
House of M Beauty
House of M Beauty incorporates saffron in all of its products and praises the potent ingredient for its ability to brighten the skin, even out skin tone, reduce redness, minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and so much more. It's no wonder that celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg recently used the Saffron Miracle Serum on Chelsea Handler to prep her skin before makeup application for the 2022 Grammys.
Shop at: houseofmbeauty.com
Jason Wu Beauty
Fashion designer Jason Wu's accessible beauty line is what dreams are made of. Everything is sleek, simple, and multipurpose for the busy person on the go. The new Tinted Moisturizer Meets CC Cream has good-for-you ingredients like vitamins B3 and E and goji berry extract, so your skin will look as good as it feels.
Shop at: jasonwubeauty.com
Katini Skin
As a young girl, Katini would travel to Japan to visit her grandmother, who introduced her to age-old Japanese beauty secrets and traditions that are known to keep the skin supple and youthful. The Clarity Oil is packed with ingredients native to Japan such as Tsubaki, rice, and sea algae.
Shop at: katiniskin.com
Kimchi Chic Beauty
This playful beauty brand, Kimchi Chic, was founded by drag queen KimChi, an alum from RuPaul's Drag Race, and celebrates all things gorgeous, glamorous, and sparkly. The Puff Puff Pass Powder works wonders when it comes to setting your makeup for all-day staying power.
Shop at: kimchichicbeauty.com
Liane V
Beauty influencer Liane V is known for her glamorous look, so it's no wonder she came out with her own line of classic and magnetic lashes. These are easy to apply and comfortable for all-day wear, and for the month of May, the brand is donating 10 percent of magnetic lash and liner sales to National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum.
Shop at: lianevbeauty.com
Maelove
"Maelove was founded at MIT with the goal of creating products that work and aren't insanely expensive. The Moonlight Retinol Super Serum is a retinol that smells amazing. While I only use this every other night (alternating with the Night Renewer Glycolic Acid Cream), I honestly look forward to it." —Meg Lappe, senior editorial director, commerce news and deals
Shop at: maelove.com
Manna Kadar Beauty
Manna Kadar's face mists have gone viral on TikTok — and for good reason. The Sea Minerals Face Mist instantly refreshes and hydrates your skin and works double-duty to set makeup, too. Pick up a trio of face mists on Ulta and get your glow on this summer.
Shop at: ulta.com
Mount Lai
"Mount Lai is a beauty brand rooted in traditional Chinese medicine, which I am so fascinated by. The brand's facial tools are amazing, but I'm particularly fond of the vitamin C oil made with antioxidant-rich goji berry. It left my skin glowing after my first use." —Eva Thomas, entertainment writer
Shop at: mountlai.com
Plantkos
"According to Plantkos, founder Sejal Patel combined her pharmacist training with Ayurvedic wisdom from her Indian heritage to take on the most common concerns of melanated skin. That comes through especially well in the popular Phyto Triple C Serum, which shoppers say makes a 'huge difference' for dullness and fine lines." —Rachel Nussbaum, editor, beauty commerce
Shop at: plantkosskincare.com
Rael
Rael is a Korean American-owned brand that designs safe, effective products that support all phases of your cycle — not just your period. You can discover period care, acne care, vulva care, and countless other body care products made from high-quality organic materials from the U.S. that utilizes cutting-edge Korean manufacturing technology. It's the best of both worlds.
Shop at: getrael.com
Ranavat
"I've sniffed hundreds of thousands of perfumes through my time in the beauty industry, but with every fiber of my being, I can tell you Ranavat has some of the best scents I've come across. The clean line modernizes the rituals of Indian royalty, and its Mighty Majesty Fortifying Hair Serum is a standout for gorgeous-smelling and -looking hair." —Rachel Nussbaum, editor, beauty commerce
Shop at: ranavat.com
Rèphr
Founders Tom Shen and Kenny Leung are on a mission to offer elevated experiences through Rèphr's collection of best-in-class daily essentials. It's no wonder that Daniel Martin, a celebrity makeup artist whose client list includes Meghan Markle, Elisabeth Moss, and more, is a huge fan of the brand's affordable and high-quality brushes and tools.
Shop at: rephr.com
Savor Beauty
"I might not be able to go to Savor Beauty's spa in the West Village of New York City every day, but I can stock up on its ultra-effective, small batch-made skincare and try to replicate its incredible facials at home. My favorite, can't-live-without-it product from Savor Beauty is its Truffle Face Cream. It's so hydrating that my skin feels super soft after using it, but is lightweight enough to never feel heavy on my face, even on humid summer days." —Nina Huang, commerce writer, lifestyle
Shop at: savorbeauty.com
Then I Met You
"Perhaps no one is more familiar with Korean skincare than Charlotte Cho, co-founder of K-beauty specialist retailer Soko Glam. With that intel, it's no surprise Cho's brand, Then I Met You, has created one of the most delicious, soothing cleansers on the market." —Rachel Nussbaum, editor, beauty commerce
Shop at: thenimetyou.com
Tower 28
"If you want an SPF that's also moisturizer and foundation, Tower28's SunnyDays is excellent (and, bonus, just as cute as the brand's famous Lip Jellies). The SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray is another hit — it uses hypochlorous acid, a component of white blood cells, to tone down redness and inflammation." —Rachel Nussbaum, editor, beauty commerce
Shop at: tower28beauty.com
U Beauty
Less is more when it comes to U Beauty's tech-driven, science-backed, high-performance skincare. Founder Tina Craig was committed to simplifying routines to save time and waste while simultaneously providing effective, non-irritating, sustainable, inclusive products. The popular Resurfacing Compound transforms skin for the better with consistent use.
Shop at: ubeauty.com
Venn
Venn is all about patented, science-backed technology that provides visible, proven results, and the Probiotic-Tensive Hydro Firming Body Cream is a great at-home indulgence. It provides long-lasting, deep hydration that visibly improves your skin's elasticity, firmness, and texture. The founder of the brand is Korean beauty expert Brian Oh, who made it his mission to produce effective formulas that really work.
Shop at: vennskincare.com
Asian-Owned Food and Lifestyle Brands
Blueland
"I'm all for sustainable cleaning products that actually work, and Blueland is changing the game when it comes to eco-friendly home products. Plus, the hand soap is amazing, and everyone who uses it at my house asks where it's from." —Eva Thomas, entertainment writer
Shop at: blueland.com
Bokksu
"Bokksu's subscription brings you a seasonally themed box full of Japanese candies, teas, snacks, and more every month, plus a booklet introducing the artisans who made all these goodies back in Japan. It's the second-best thing to actually taking a trip to Japan, and the brand even launched a marketplace to shop individual snacks you fell in love with from your subscription." —Nina Huang, commerce writer, lifestyle
Shop at: bokksu.com
Bowlcut
Created during the height of AAPI hate crimes and the peak of the pandemic, Bowlcut was founded by kids of Chinese restaurant owners. Take your pick from its trio of sauces: Char Siu, Chili Crisp, and Spicy Chili Crisp, which are all small-batch recipes made in California packed with purposeful ingredients and no artificial additives.
Shop at: thebowlcut.com
Brightland
"Brightland has such good oils and vinegars. The strawberry one is a top seller and tastes so good! They are also releasing an exclusive, limited-run summer BBQ capsule, which is a bundle stocked with the essentials for a flavorful, elevated cookout (just add your favorite fresh veggies and protein!) Stock up before it sells out." —Jenna Fortino, affiliate manager
Shop at: brightland.co
Cadence
"Traveling with skincare and other toiletries is usually a hassle, but Cadence capsules have totally streamlined my packing routine. The sustainably made capsules are leak-proof and airtight, so I know my products are stored safely inside without the risk of spilling in my toiletry bag mid-flight. If you're looking for a way to stay more organized during travel while supporting a brand that values sustainability and eliminating plastic waste, Cadence is the way to go." —Madeline Diamond, associate editor, travel commerce
Shop at: keepyourcadence.com
Fly by Jing
"Fly By Jing's Sichuan Chili Crisp is so good, it turned me from someone who used to avoid spicy foods at all cost to someone who can't start dinner without a jar of this spicy oil on hand. It adds a hit of heat and gorgeous flavor from its sesame oil and Sichuan chili to any dish; I even put it on eggs for breakfast." —Nina Huang, commerce writer, lifestyle
Shop at: flybyjing.com
Mother-in-Law Kimchi
Kimchi is a staple in Korean cuisine, and now you can order delicious jars of fermented napa cabbage and cubed daikon radishes straight to your door from Mother-in-Law Kimchi. Founder Lauryn Chun was inspired by the beauty of Korea's handcrafted tradition of kimchi as a fine food that belongs in the ranks of fermented favorites like wine, cheese, and beer, so she launched this cool company that merges old with new.
Shop at: milkimchi.com
Noodie
Noodie was founded by Isabel Khoo, a Harvard Business School grad whose grandmother's ramen recipe inspired her to create a healthier alternative to instant noodles for busy people. Packaged in convenient (but fully recyclable!) single-serve cups, Noodie's Irresistible Ramen includes real whole vegetables (kale, bok choy, and broccoli), non-fried spirulina jade noodles, and MSG-free broth and sauce. Pick from flavors like Peanut Chili (vegan), Tonkotsu (vegan), and Smoky Garlic (vegetarian).
Shop at: getnoodie.com
Pearl River Mart
"Blessedly, this iconic Chinese-American emporium in New York City has an online storefront. Pearl River Mart has been a stalwart in the heart of New York's Chinatown for four decades, and its collection of kitchenware and home decor always makes me dream of home in Taiwan. I use my blue porcelain bowl from Pearl River Mart every night for dinner." —Nina Huang, commerce writer, lifestyle
Shop at: pearlriver.com
Sanzo
"Sanzo is my absolute favorite brand when it comes to sparkling water. Its Asian-inspired flavors like calamansi, lychee, and mango are the first things I crave on a hot day, and I can't stop myself from stocking up whenever I get the chance. Its latest launch, a refreshing infusion of yuzu and ginger, is destined to become your go-to for a cool-down this summer." —Nina Huang, commerce writer, lifestyle
Shop at: drinksanzo.com
Té Company
"If you ask anyone about the best tearooms in New York City, Té Company will surely come up. Its expert selection of teas, all sourced directly from local tea harvesters in Taiwan, are some of the highest quality of teas you can buy, but its scrumptious Pineapple Lintzer cookies that will leave you hooked and coming back for more." —Nina Huang, commerce writer, lifestyle
Shop at: tecompanytea.com
We Love You Korean BBQ Sauce
Korean-American sisters Ann and Janet Chung just announced the launch of We Love You, an award-winning Korean BBQ sauce and condiment company, specifically to honor Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The sauces are based on family recipes, made with the highest-quality ingredients in small batches, and include tantalizing options like The Original Korean Bulgogi BBQ Sauce & Marinade.
Shop at: weloveyou.com
Xiao Chi Jie
If you love restaurant-quality soup dumplings (or xiao long bao), you've got to check out this inspiring frozen dumpling company that launched during the pandemic. Xiao Chi Jie co-founders Caleb Wang and Jen Liao started freezing batches of their handmade dumplings during lockdown and made local deliveries to bring more awareness and representation to delicious Chinese food to others. Word spread like wildfire, and nationwide shipping is now available.
Shop at: thexcj.com
Yami
If you've ever craved the unique food and snacks typically found in Asia, you'll want to bookmark Yami, the largest online Asian marketplace in North America with over 260,000 products to pick from. The food delivery business recently partnered with Ivan Orkin, Michelin star chef and founder of Ivan Ramen, to bring Japan's sweetest and trendiest treats directly to you. The Yami x Ivan curated chocolate box features 11 of the most popular Japanese-produced chocolate items, from various Kit Kat bars to Pocky biscuit sticks.
Shop at: yamibuy.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Meghan Markle Wore the Oprah-Approved Summer Blouse Style That Knows No Bounds
- This 'Flattering' Best-Selling Blouse Is Blowing Up on Amazon, and It's Only $23 Right Now
- AAPI Month: Asian-Owned Brands to Support Now and Always
- This Chic Bookshelf Goes from Box to Built in Just 30 Minutes, Shoppers Say, and It's on Sale for $84