Ashton Kutcher Wore the Internet-Famous Sneakers That Shoppers Say Are the 'Best Shoes' They've Ever Owned

Ashton Kutcher has been busy promoting his latest Netflix film Your Place or Mine with co-star Reese Witherspoon. Anyone who's constantly on-the-go knows that a pair of comfortable sneakers is a must — and Kutcher's shoe of choice happens to be from a brand that's well-loved.

During a recent appearance on Good Morning America, he wore a pair of trendy all-black Cariuma sneakers. For the national TV spot, the star kept his look casual by pairing his kicks with a pair of navy trousers, a black T-shirt and an unbuttoned gray collared sweater jacket.

You may recognize the brand's name because its sneakers have become an internet sensation and been spotted on a slew of stars, like Jon Hamm, Robert Downey Jr., Pete Davidson, and Chris Martin — and for good reason: They're extremely comfortable and versatile.

Though originally created as skate shoes, Cariuma has become an everyday favorite of celebs and customers alike. Each pair is made with sustainable, vegan materials, like GOTS-certified cotton that's breathable and stretches to hug the unique shape of the wearer's foot, along with memory foam insoles crafted from cork and natural rubber soles.

Kutcher's go-to shoe, known as the Oca Low, happens to have more than 5,800 five-star ratings from shoppers who have crowned them "best shoes" they've ever owned. "I'm on my third pair of these because of how much I love them," one loyal fan raved, adding that they "wear them every day."

Buy It! Cariuma Oca Low All-Black Canvas Sneaker, $79; cariuma.com

Another reviewer, who recently had major back surgery, said they appreciated the supportive soles. "The minute I tried them on, I knew I had found that shoe," they explained. "Now, three pairs later, these are my everyday go-to shoes."

Oh, and did we mention that the $79 lace-up sneaker is unisex? Dame Helen Mirren has also been spotted in the same style, but in a vibrant green color. That's right! The low-rise style not only comes in men and women's sizes, but it's also available in 17 colors, like this black version with a touch of white trim.

Buy It! Cariuma Oca Low All Black Canvas Sneaker with White Trim, $79; cariuma.com

Whether you're headed out for a low-key dinner in a sweater and jeans or commuting to the office in a matching pantsuit, these Cariuma sneakers will be a constant in your wardrobe. The Oca Lows are known to sell out and rack up massive waitlists.

Now, with Kutcher's stamp of approval, we have a feeling they're on their way to selling out again soon — so don't wait to snag a pair while you still can.

