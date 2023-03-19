Lifestyle Fashion This Top-Selling Raincoat Keeps Shoppers Dry in the Pouring Rain, and It Has Double Discounts “It packs well and resists wrinkles — looks good straight out of the suitcase” By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 19, 2023 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Pamela Jew Although spring is pegged for bringing warmer weather, the first few weeks of the season are generally cool and rainy (you know how it goes — April showers bring May flowers). Having a lightweight jacket to stay warm and dry during the transition from winter to spring is key to feeling as comfortable as possible throughout the next few weeks, and Amazon just put one of its top-selling rain jackets on double sale. Right now, you can get the Arthas Rain Jacket for just $42 in multiple colors using a coupon. Amazon Buy It! Arthas Light Rain Jacket in Black, $41.69 with coupon (orig. $55.99); amazon.com These 'Waterproof' Chelsea Boots Remind Us of a Pair Oprah Wore — and They're Up to 69% Off The raincoat is made of a blend of polyester and spandex that's lightweight and serves as a protective layer against the rain. With a high density surface and full striped lining, the exterior is water-resistant, helping to lock moisture out and trap warmth in. And the silhouette is designed to keep you dry, too. The popular jacket has a longer length, falling at the thighs to offer more coverage of the upper body. It also has a large hood to protect your head, which can also be detached on a sunnier day. Plus, the sleeves can easily be rolled up to show off the striped inner lining and provide less coverage when it's warm. The jacket comes with front flap pockets with buttons to ensure small items, like cellphones, headphones, and keys, stay dry and secure, and the cinched waist can be adjusted for a flattering fit. Amazon Buy It! Arthas Light Rain Jacket in Army Green, $41.69 with coupon (orig. $55.99); amazon.com With over 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the Arthas Rain Jacket is loved by shoppers for its fit and design. "The coat is water-resistant. I was able to wear it outside with decently heavy rain and stay dry! It's flattering as well and lightweight," one shopper said. Another person said it's "great for travel" after bringing it on a trip to Europe. "It packs well and resists wrinkles — looks good straight out of the suitcase," they wrote. And a third reviewer wrote: "It has become my go-to lightweight jacket. I get so many compliments every time I wear it." Right now, you can get the Arthas Rain Jacket on double sale in multiple colors, including army green, gray, and red. Rain or shine, if you're looking for a new lightweight jacket to wear on repeat this spring, shop the popular coat in more colors below. Amazon Buy It! Arthas Light Rain Jacket in Gray, $41.69 with coupon (orig. $55.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Arthas Light Rain Jacket in Red, $41.69 with coupon (orig. $55.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Arthas Light Rain Jacket in Blue, $41.69 with coupon (orig. $55.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Riley Keough Takes This Cream Blush That Doubles as a Lip Color with Her 'Everywhere' 20 Must-Haves to Buy from Aerie's Colorful Spring Drop While It's on Sale Rihanna and Hailey Bieber Wore the Same $990 Preppy Shirt This Week — and We Found the Look Starting at $18