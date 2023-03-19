This Top-Selling Raincoat Keeps Shoppers Dry in the Pouring Rain, and It Has Double Discounts

Although spring is pegged for bringing warmer weather, the first few weeks of the season are generally cool and rainy (you know how it goes — April showers bring May flowers).

Having a lightweight jacket to stay warm and dry during the transition from winter to spring is key to feeling as comfortable as possible throughout the next few weeks, and Amazon just put one of its top-selling rain jackets on double sale. Right now, you can get the Arthas Rain Jacket for just $42 in multiple colors using a coupon.

The raincoat is made of a blend of polyester and spandex that's lightweight and serves as a protective layer against the rain. With a high density surface and full striped lining, the exterior is water-resistant, helping to lock moisture out and trap warmth in.

And the silhouette is designed to keep you dry, too. The popular jacket has a longer length, falling at the thighs to offer more coverage of the upper body. It also has a large hood to protect your head, which can also be detached on a sunnier day. Plus, the sleeves can easily be rolled up to show off the striped inner lining and provide less coverage when it's warm.

The jacket comes with front flap pockets with buttons to ensure small items, like cellphones, headphones, and keys, stay dry and secure, and the cinched waist can be adjusted for a flattering fit.

With over 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the Arthas Rain Jacket is loved by shoppers for its fit and design. "The coat is water-resistant. I was able to wear it outside with decently heavy rain and stay dry! It's flattering as well and lightweight," one shopper said.

Another person said it's "great for travel" after bringing it on a trip to Europe. "It packs well and resists wrinkles — looks good straight out of the suitcase," they wrote. And a third reviewer wrote: "It has become my go-to lightweight jacket. I get so many compliments every time I wear it."

Right now, you can get the Arthas Rain Jacket on double sale in multiple colors, including army green, gray, and red. Rain or shine, if you're looking for a new lightweight jacket to wear on repeat this spring, shop the popular coat in more colors below.

