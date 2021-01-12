Thousands of Shoppers Are Raving About These Figure-Flattering Flowy Pants — and They're Only $17

One of the best recently-revived styles in today's loungewear-forward era is the wide-leg stretchy pant. Not only is the look flattering with a fun '60s–'70s vibe, it's arguably more comfortable than skin-tight leggings that cling to your legs — especially for hanging around at home. With over 6,300 five-star ratings, the customer-loved Arolina Stretchy Wide-Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants have a reputation for being not only "super comfy" with a "silky stretch material," but even "sexy" thanks to their ability to "showcase curves."