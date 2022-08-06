Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Adding These 'Super Stretchy' $21 Lounge Pants to Their Carts This Week

After nearly two years spent working from home, transitioning back to jeans and boots at the office has arguably been challenging. But you can totally wear sweatpants to work with these cozy pants by Arolina.

The flowy pants have been soaring to the top of Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart this week because of their "super stretchy" fabric that shoppers can't get enough of. Plus, the best-selling pants are on sale in select colors.

Amazon

Buy It! Arolina Stretchy Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants in Black, $20.99 (orig. $22.99);amazon.com

First of all, the material is unmatched when it comes to comfort. The cozy pants are made of a polyester and spandex blend that one reviewer says feels "silky and soft." The fabric is thin enough to wear during summertime, yet it's opaque and offers full coverage of your legs to keep you warm on cool evenings.

The pants are perfect for transitioning from summer to fall — instead of styling them with a tank and flip flops, you can switch things up with a flowy blouse and booties once September hits.

The silhouette is also flattering with a high elastic waistband and super-flared bottoms (which are very trendy right now, if you ask Jennifer Lawrence.) Plus, a size chart can help you find your perfect size, as the pants come in sizes S to 3XL.

And can we talk about how many fun colors and patterns they come in? The answer is 45 styles, to be exact, ranging from solids like black, gray, burgundy, and purple — along with stylish patterns like stripes, floral, and tye dye.

With over 20,000 five-star ratings, it's no surprise Amazon shoppers can't stop buying the Arolina pants. "I was pleasantly surprised and extremely pleased at how these pants fit me," one person said. "They are stretchy and slide on without any effort."

"These are a must-have," said another reviewer, who added that the material is "totally wrinkle free" and that they've gotten "so many compliments" while wearing them. And with so many colors, they're buying multiple pairs.

So if you're looking for more pieces to help you transition to fall (or to help you get away with wearing sweatpants out in town), consider stocking up on one or more of these best-selling wide-legged pants for just $20.

Amazon

Buy It! Arolina Stretchy Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants in Burgundy, $19.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Arolina Stretchy Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants in Gray, $20.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Arolina Stretchy Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants in Light Brown, $20.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Arolina Stretchy Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants in Navy Blue, $21.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Arolina Stretchy Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants in Blue Stripe, $20.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.