This New Blouse with a Unique Detail Is Trending on Amazon — and It's $23 Right Now

If your wardrobe could use a spring upgrade, we suggest starting with this just-released blouse that's trending on Amazon.

New clothes drop on Amazon all the time, but only a handful of pieces become instantly popular with shoppers. And right now, they're flocking to the Aokosor Swiss Dot Puff Sleeve Blouse, which is currently on sale for as little as $23. In fact, the top has been in so many shopping carts recently, it keeps climbing the site's competitive hot new releases chart, which keeps track of best-selling new clothes.

Available in sizes up to XXL, the blouse is made mostly of rayon and a bit of polyester and spandex. In addition to its soft material that has a bit of stretch, another standout feature is its loose fit that also lends it a flowy look. Plus, it's super cute thanks to its V-neck design and sheer puff sleeves that feature patched swiss dots. Paired with slacks, the versatile top can be dressed up for special occasions taking place this spring, like Mother's Day. Or you can wear it casually with jeans and sneakers.

Amazon

Buy It! Aokosor V-Neck Swiss Dot Puff Sleeve Blouse, $22.49 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Even better, it comes in 14 colors and patterns, including classic neutrals and bright hues, such as teal, lavender, and white floral. Price varies by the color you opt for, but many of the colors are on sale for as little as $23 thanks to a coupon in the product description. But even if your favorite color isn't marked down, you can still snag the top for no more than $25.

Five-star ratings and rave reviews are already starting to come in from shoppers. They love that the blouse is "super cute" and "drapes well." One shopper shared, "This top is so soft and comfortable," adding that "it's stretchy without being baggy."

Some customers called out the cute design details, with one saying, "The sleeves give it a classier look." And another reviewer wrote, "The color is gorgeous!" They also added that they "received several compliments" on it.

Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to pick up the Aokosor Swiss Dot Puff Sleeve Blouse while it's still on sale for as little as $23!

Amazon

Buy It! Aokosor V-Neck Swiss Dot Puff Sleeve Blouse, $22.49 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Aokosor V-Neck Swiss Dot Puff Sleeve Blouse, $22.49 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Aokosor V-Neck Swiss Dot Puff Sleeve Blouse, $22.49 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.