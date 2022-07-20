Credit: Anthropologie
Anthropologie Marked Down Tons of Vacation-Ready Dresses and Sandals Just in Time for Your Next Getaway

Score an extra 40 percent off sale items now
By Jennifer Chan July 20, 2022 12:00 PM
If the thought of packing your bags for your next summer getaway seems like a daunting task, Anthropologie is here to help. The retailer just quietly discounted its enviable sale section even more, which means your summer wardrobe is about to get upgraded in a big way. At the time of this writing, you can now score an extra 40 percent off (no code needed) on all markdowns, so you'll want to head on over to the site and start scooping up what you can.

As one would hope, the sale section is brimming with vacation-ready dresses (from designers you have likely daydreamed about including Farm Rio, Hutch, Maeve, and more), standout swimwear, comfy leather sandals, and summer-perfect handbags and accessories, to name a few. There's never been a better time to refresh your warm-weather essentials and treat yourself to a summer dress (or two) while you're at it. 

We spotted this halter tank, which comes in three pretty colors including pink, white, and light brown, features an embroidered overlay detail, and is currently deeply discounted. At just $18, this top is a total steal considering its original price tag of $88, so we think it'd be wise to pick up all three. We also spotted several classic tees, flirty corset tops, sheer blouses, and seamless bralettes to keep you cool from day to night; and eyed numerous island-worthy skirts, festive dresses, and breezy bottoms that would be advisable to have on hand whether you're staying local or jetting off to beach destination soon.

And finally, stock up on matching sets for foolproof dressing. Anthro has several colorful combos to pick from, so you grab a few styles while they're in stock, pack 'em up in your suitcase, and leave your worries behind. 

Shop a few standouts below, and be sure to shop the entire sale while it's still going strong.

Credit: Anthropologie

Buy It! Anthropologie Ruffled Halter Tank, $17.97 (orig. $88); anthropologie.com

Credit: Anthropologie

Buy It! Armantia Side-Button One-Piece Swimsuit, $71.97 (orig. $215); anthropologie.com

Credit: Anthropologie

Buy It! Forever That Girl Printed Tunic Dress, $59.97 (orig. $160); anthropologie.com

Credit: Anthropologie

Buy It! Farm Rio x Anthropologie Ruffle Midi Dress, $59.97 (orig. $160); anthropologie.com

Credit: Anthropologie

Buy It! Farm Rio x Anthropologie Palm Wrap Maxi Dress, $89.97 (orig. $248); anthropologie.com

Credit: Anthropologie

Buy It! Maeve Puffy Sport Sandals, $41.97 (orig. $90); anthropologie.com

