Sale Alert! Anthropologie Clothing, Accessories, and Home Decor Are Up to 75% Off Right Now
If you've been itching to do some online shopping this week, you're not alone. In fact, we've been visiting (and revisiting) a few of our favorite sites to keep tabs on the top deals you need to know about, and nothing beats the current sale at Anthropologie right now.
It goes without saying that Anthropologie has our heart for its perfectly curated collection of standout dresses, kitschy home furnishings, and unique shoes and accessories, and we often find ourselves adding must-have items to our cart every chance we get. Now that this massive sale is in the works, we highly encourage you to peruse and purchase all the pretty things to your heart's desire, too.
There are so many gorgeous, whimsical dresses to be had, like this alluring cut-out style that's currently marked down to just $50 from its original price of $190. It can easily perk up your winter wardrobe when paired with tights and boots, and would also look lovely come spring with strappy sandals or sleek mules, too. Last we checked, it's still available in a handful of sizes, including petite and plus options, so snap this one up before it sells out.
Buy It! Floral Cut-Out Midi Dress, $49.95 (orig. $190); anthropologie.com
We spotted a number of rock-bottom prices on clothing deals up to 75 percent off, and are falling hard for flirty, feminine styles that feature puff sleeves, vibrant colors, and eye-catching details, just in time for the upcoming season ahead. There's also plenty of fancy accessories on the cheap, including headbands, winter gear, and hats; and if you (or someone you know) is getting married soon, there's much to be had from the BHLDN collection for brides-to-be, too.
Lastly, head on over to the home section of the sale, where you can score big savings on pretty pillows, colorful throw blankets, and woven baskets, to name a few.
Shop this too-good-to-be-true sale before the deals run out.
Best Clothing Deals
- Anthropologie Sleek Twist Blouse, $49.95 (orig. $90)
- Mare Mare Cut-Out Shift Dress, $49.95 (orig. $140)
- Maeve Sweetheart Mini Dress, $49.95 (orig. $148)
- Maeve Tie-Front Blouse, $69.95 (orig. $120)
- Maeve Polka Dot Puff-Sleeved Blouse, $49.95 (orig. $90)
- Anthropologie Ruched Tiered Maxi Dress, $99.95 (orig. $180)
Best Accessories Deals
- San Diego Hat Co. Felt Rancher Hat, $39.95 (orig. $55)
- BHLDN Twigs & Honey Ise Halo, $120 (orig. $175)
- Anthropologie Pick-a-Pom Beret Base, $24.95 (orig. $35)
- Braided Puff Headband, $19.95 (orig. $24)
- Anthropologie Striped Cozy Cape, $109.95 (orig. $160)
- Anthropologie Fluffy Trapper Hat, $79.95 (orig. $120)
- Colorblocked Tech Gloves, $19.95 (orig. $32)
Best Home Deals
- Handwoven Spiral Pillow, $79.95 (orig. $118)
- Woven Seagrass Basket, $29.95 (orig. $48)
- Tasseled Lucille Throw Blanket, $54.95 (orig. $78)
