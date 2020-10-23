Anthropologie Is Offering an Extra 40% Off All Sale Clothing This Weekend Only
It’s finally the weekend, and that means it’s time to unwind, relax, and partake in a little virtual retail therapy. The best part of online shopping is that you don’t have to leave the couch or change out of your pajamas to find great deals. And we’ve got quite the sale for you: Anthropologie is offering an additional 40 percent off all its sale clothing this weekend only. (One thing to note: The retailer will apply the extra discount to your cart once you check out, so you’ll only see the extra discounts there.)
Everything from sweaters and jackets to denim and pants and even dresses is included in the sale. You can get this customer-loved V-neck sweater for just $36 and pair it with this dark green suede moto jacket that’s available for $60. One reviewer even referred to the jacket as “unlike any I’ve seen before.”
We also can’t believe these high-rise skinny jeans, which were originally $128, are on sale for just $48. These wine-colored leggings, which one shopper called the “most comfortable pants ever,” are on sale for a whopping $24. You truly can’t beat that price.
In the dress category, we’re loving this plaid mini that’s on sale for $60 and perfect for the cold months ahead. If you’re looking for a holiday dress, we highly recommend this teal faux leather mini dress that’s also only $60 (originally $188).
Keep scrolling to check out the rest of our picks and be sure to shop this Anthropologie sale before it ends on Sunday night.
Best Top and Sweater Deals:
- Kathryn Textured Blouse, $41.97 at checkout (orig. $128)
- The Mila Draped Buttondown, $35.97 at checkout (orig. $88)
- Starry Cropped Hoodie, $35.97 at checkout (orig. $98)
- Lupita V-Neck Sweater, $35.97 at checkout (orig. $98)
- Gigi Bell-Sleeved Sweater, $35.97 at checkout (orig. $98)
Best Denim and Pants Deals:
- Pilcro Darted High-Rise Skinny Jeans, $47.97 at checkout (orig. $128)
- Pilcro Ultra High-Rise Relaxed Jogger Jeans, $47.97 at checkout (orig. $128)
- Citizens of Humanity Emery Ultra High-Rise Cropped Straight Jeans, $89.97 at checkout (orig. $248)
- Johana Wide-Leg Utility Pants, $47.97 at checkout (orig. $128)
- Ruthie Leggings, $23.97 at checkout (orig. $48)
Best Dress and Skirt Deals:
- Cloth & Stone Daia Plaid Mini Dress, $59.97 at checkout (orig. $148)
- Valerie Faux Leather Mini Dress, $59.97 at checkout (orig. $188)
- Giverny Midi Slip Dress, $53.97 at checkout (orig. $138)
- Junie Midi Skirt, $29.97 at checkout (orig. $98)
- Pilcro Amora Ruffled Mini Skirt, $35.97 at checkout (orig. $98)
Best Outerwear Deals:
- Ripley Sueded Longline Moto Jacket, $59.97 at checkout (orig. $160)
- Lea Houndstooth Shimmer Cropped Coat, $65.97 at checkout (orig. $179)
- Georgie Sherpa-Sleeved Bomber Jacket, $47.97 at checkout (orig. $128)
- Amoura Leopard Coat, $59.97 at checkout (orig. $168)
- Pilcro Layne Denim Blazer, $53.97 at checkout (orig. $148)
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. Andcheck out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.